* Euro 5yr, 5yr forward rate shoots up near 1.80 percent
* U.S./German bond yield gap widest since 1989
* Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ireland yields hit new lows
* U.S. jobs data bolster June rate hike views
(Updates with U.S. jobs data, fresh analyst comment, detail)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 6 Euro zone markets' key inflation
gauge shot up on Friday, a sign investors believe ECB
bond-buying will succeed in driving up consumer prices, while
the gap between U.S. and German borrowing costs reached its
widest since 1989.
The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate
, the European Central Bank's preferred measure of
the market's long-term inflation expectations, was set for its
biggest weekly rise in at least 2-1/2 years.
The ECB's programme of bond purchases with new money, aimed
at igniting inflation and growth, starts on Monday.
"I do think the market is giving credibility to the ECB's
plans," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
Along with revealing details of the scheme, the ECB forecast
on Thursday consumer price growth would rise from zero this year
to 1.8 percent in 2017, close to its target of just below 2
percent. The rise in inflation expectations reflects recent more
positive euro zone economic data, a rebound in oil prices and
the weakening euro, which will make imports more expensive.
The five-year five-year forward, which shows where investors
expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, rose as high
as 1.798 percent from 1.765 percent on Thursday. It
has climbed around 0.15 percent this week -- the biggest rise
since Reuters started tracking the measure in late 2012.
Euro zone government bond yields fell broadly for a second
day though core yields later stabilised after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The gap between 10-year
German and U.S. bond yields rose to 1.85 percent after the U.S.
data, its widest level since May 1989, according to Thomson
Reuters' Datastream. link.reuters.com/gyj32w
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after an
increase of 239.000 in January, hardening views that the Federal
Reserve will consider hiking rates in June, driving the U.S.
10-yaer yield 13 bps higher to 2.24 percent. The
Fed's next policy meeting is on March 17-18.
"The spread can only widen," KBC strategist Piet Lammens
said. "We are coming closer to when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start its tightening cycle, and in Europe we would have
just started quantitative easing."
Portuguese 10-year yields were 6 basis points down at 1.75
percent, having hit a record low of 1.67 percent
earlier, while Italian and Spanish equivalents were 2 bps lower
at 1.31 percent and 1.23 percent,
respectively, also within touch of their troughs.
Irish equivalents fell as much as 4 bps to a new record low
of 0.84 percent.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ahmed
Aboulenein; Editing by Louise Ireland)