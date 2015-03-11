(Corrects day in 6th paragraph)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 11 Euro zone bond yields kept
falling on Wednesday as the European Central Bank hoovered up
government debt across the currency union at a rate matching its
trillion-euro commitment over 1-1/2 years.
In the first two days of buying by the ECB and the bloc's
national central banks - collectively known as the Eurosystem -
traders said orders were tiny and frequent, allowing smaller
trading desks to chip in some bonds and widening the pool.
National central banks from the euro zone's top rated
countries were more active than those in the lower rated ones,
and the purchases were spread across all the maturities in the
2-to-30 year eligible segment of the market, traders said.
The main sellers have been the banks that have accumulated
inventories of bonds following recent debt sales by governments.
But some overseas investors, mainly from the United States, were
seen late on Tuesday.
"After two days of Eurosystem purchases, it appears that the
amounts are close to what we would expect on a daily basis if
the ECB is targeting 60 billion euros on a monthly basis, after
a slow start early Monday," Societe Generale strategists said in
a note. "We wouldn't be surprised if next Monday the Eurosystem
has managed to buy 10 billion in cash terms this week."
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell to a new record low
of 0.199 percent on Wednesday. Most other euro zone bond yields
were at or close to record lows.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields were down 5-6 basis points at 1.14 percent and 1.17
percent, respectively.
One trader said the average size of the orders was 15-20
million euros, less than half of that seen at the height of the
euro zone debt crisis during the ECB's first bond-buying scheme,
the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said the Eurosystem bought 3.2
billion euros of government bonds on Monday.
He also sought to allay concerns that the ECB would struggle
to implement its quantitative easing programme by saying "we may
face a scarcity of bonds, but we won't face a shortage."
That "scarcity" is the main reason why the magnitude of the
moves in the bond market took many by surprise. Ten-year yields
fell 5-9 basis points across the euro zone on Tuesday, while
30-year yields fell 12-14 basis points.
German 30-year yields were down 5 bps on
Wednesday at 0.67 percent, less than two-year U.S. yields
, which were 0.68 percent.
"There is an imbalance between demand and supply which keeps
pushing yields lower," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq
said.
"That is not surprising. What is surprising is the magnitude
of the move. It is a massive, huge move and this is not due to
economic fundamentals. This is clearly QE."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)