By John Geddie
| LONDON, March 12
LONDON, March 12 A sharp rally in euro zone
bonds moved into its fourth day on Thursday, with central banks
forging ahead with QE purchases and a wave of new debt sales
expected to attract strong demand.
Spain, Italy and Ireland will sell up to 13 billion euros of
new debt across a range of maturities, helping to soothe fears
of a scarcity of bonds after the European Central Bank began its
60 billion euro-a-month government bond-buying scheme this week.
Bank analysts urged investors to use today's auctions to add
to their stock of long-dated bonds, with the ECB's scheme
expected to see them outperform.
"Buying 10- to 30-year bonds has been the top trade so far
and I don't think there is any reason for that to change," said
DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
Before the auctions government bonds across the bloc were
seen moving lower, many touching fresh record lows, with
national central banks heard to be active in the market.
Normally yields tend to move higher ahead of auctions as
investors sell bonds in secondary markets to make room in their
portfolios for the new supply.
But the ECB's rapid start to its scheme has had the
overriding influence on markets. One of its top policymakers
Benoit Coeure said the ECB had bought 9.8 billion euros in
assets so far, with an average maturity of nine years.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields were down 4 basis points at 1.09 and 1.06 percent, while
30-year yields in both countries were down over 10 bps at 1.87
and 1.85 percent, respectively.
Ireland's were down 2 bps at 0.70 bps while Germany's, the
euro zone benchmark, were flat at 0.21 percent.
Spain will sell between 4 and 5 billion euros of bonds
maturing in 2020, 2022 and 2025, with results due out just after
0930 GMT.
Italy will sell up to 7.25 billion euros of 2018, 2022 and
2046 bonds, while Ireland will tap its 30-year bond for the
first time at auction looking to raise 1 billion euros. The
results for both auctions are due around 1000 GMT.
Commerzbank said the auctions presented an opportunity for
investors to buy 10- and 30-year bonds with yields that should
fall faster than shorter-dated bonds.
This so-called curve flattening is seen as one of the best
trades under quantitative easing, as buying from central banks
forces investors to buy longer-dated bonds in search for yield.
As a result of this wave of demand, the are expected to
outperform.
Commerzbank expects the gap between Italy's 10- and 30-year
bonds to fall to 70 basis points, from around 78 bps at present.
The supply will also add to the eligible stock of debt that
can be purchased under the ECB's programme, amid concerns that
vanishing yields and a reluctance from some investors to sell
could thwart the scheme.
Germany's central bank may soon find there are not enough
Bunds in the market for it to meet its share of European Central
Bank sovereign bond purchases.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)