* Investors hoover up 13 bln at auction
* Markets undeterred by ECB buying 'blackout'
* Spain 10-year yields fall below 1 percent
LONDON, March 12 A sharp rally in euro zone
bonds moved into its fourth day on Thursday, with central banks
forging ahead with QE purchases and investors hoovering up a
trio of new debt sales.
Spain, Italy and Ireland sold nearly 13 billion euros of new
debt at record low yields, helping to soothe fears about a
scarcity of sovereign bonds after the European Central Bank
began its 60 billion euro-a-month bond-buying scheme this week.
Bank analysts said the auctions allowed investors to add to
their stock of long-dated bonds which are expected to outperform
as the ECB's scheme further fuels a hunt for yield.
"A lot of people are playing the game of buying at the
auction, and selling to the ECB later on," said Piet Lammens, a
strategist at KBC.
The ECB has set 'blackout' rules that prohibit it from
buying newly issued debt or bonds of a similar maturity around
the time of auctions, although the exact details remain vague.
Analysts said this had not prevented investors positioning
to make a quick profit from bonds bought in primary markets.
Spanish 10-year yields fell below 1 percent
for the first time after the auctions, down 9 bps on the day.
Italian equivalents fell 6 bps to 1.07
percent, while all other euro zone 10-year yields were down
between one and 12 basis points.
In the 30-year sector, Italian and Spanish yields dropped 16
bps to 1.81 and 1.79 percent, respectively.
Yields on long-dated bonds are expected to fall faster than
shorter-dated bonds under quantitative easing, as buying from
central banks forces more investors to move out along the curve
in search of returns.
"Buying 10- to 30-year bonds has been the top trade so far
and I don't think there is any reason for that to change," said
DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
The ECB bought 9.8 billion euros in assets in the first
three days of its programme, with an average maturity of nine
years, one of its top policymakers said on Thursday.
Spain sold 4.5 billion euros of bonds maturing in 2020, 2022
and 2025 on Thursday, while Italy sold 7.25 billion euros of
2018, 2022 and 2046 bonds, and Ireland tapped 1 billion euros of
its 2045 bond for the first time.
The supply adds to the eligible stock of debt that can be
purchased under the ECB's programme, amid concerns that
vanishing yields and a reluctance from some investors to sell
could thwart the scheme.
Germany's central bank may soon find there are not enough
Bunds in the market for it to meet its share of European Central
Bank sovereign bond purchases.
