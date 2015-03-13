LONDON, March 13 The rally in euro zone bonds
paused on Friday as some investors booked profits after the
first week of central bank buying drove yields to record lows.
Yields on peripheral euro zone bonds remained pinned near
record lows as investors assessed the debut of the European
Central Bank's quantitative easing programme that will inject
about 1 trillion euros into the economy in the next 19 months.
The ECB bought about 10 billion euros in assets in the first
three days of the programme, with an average maturity of nine
years, one of its top policymakers said on Thursday. The bank
will publish details of the size of the purchases every Monday.
Some investors were inclined to book profits before the
weekend -- particularly in core bonds where yields have dwindled
near zero -- and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next
week which might signal whether it will hike interest rates by
mid-year, analysts said.
Any pause in the bond rally was, however, seen as temporary
as central bank buying continues apace.
"It looks like the market might be entering a period of
consolidation but any pause in the rally is likely to be
shortlived because the demand/supply picture remains very
favourable for euro area bonds," said RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
German 10-year yields were 1.5 basis points up
at 0.27 percent, having hit a low of 0.188 on Tuesday -- almost
half their levels at the start of the week.
Italian and Spanish equivalents were also touch higher at
1.14 percent and 1.1 percent,
respectively, not far from all-time troughs.
"It's quite clear that the ECB has aggressively launched
sovereign QE, front loading its programme and signalling its
determination to expand its balance sheet and restore price
stability over the medium term," Stamenkovic said.
"Within an environment where rates are low globally and many
central banks are cutting rates, investors are pushing down the
yield curve to improve their returns."
Yields on long-dated bonds are expected to fall faster than
shorter-dated bonds under quantitative easing, as buying from
central banks forces more investors to move out along the curve
in search of returns.
It now costs Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, about
four times less than it costs the United States to borrow over
30 years.
"This is not a market for subtlety and we have been
advocating being long 30-year paper in particular, and even in
outright terms -- where we thought and still think there are
significant sized returns to be made," Citi strategists said in
a note.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)