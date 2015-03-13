(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 13 The rally in euro zone bonds
paused on Friday after strong buying by the European Central
Bank in the first week of its quantitative easing programme
crushed yields and left investors wondering whether they could
fall further.
The scale of the move is not unprecedented but, just one
week into a programme intended to last till September 2016, it
has effectively floored yields on most euro zone bonds at record
low and - in many cases - negative levels.
Highlighting how far the ECB is pushing the market, a 2062
Austrian bond, launched three years ago at a yield of almost 4
percent, now yields less than 0.90 percent.
The bond is not even within the remit of the QE programme,
which covers maturities to 30 years.
This has given renewed urgency to a question that has nagged
at bond investors for the past 2 1/2 years, since ECB President
Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to save the euro.
"Where will it all end?," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit
strategist at LNG Capital.
"Well, with Austrian 50-year debt trading at 0.85 percent
one has to say that it is unlikely to end well. However it is
unlikely to end soon, right? Well maybe sooner than the market
thinks."
Thirty-year German yields were on track for
their deepest weekly fall since the height of the crisis in
mid-2012, dropping almost 30 basis points to 0.67 percent.
German bonds with maturities of up to four years trade below
the ECB's deposit rate of minus 0.20 percent. Maturities of up
to seven years have negative yields and 30-year yields trade
below those on U.S. two-year debt.
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said the ECB had bought 9.8
billion euros worth of assets in three days, with an average
maturity of nine years, putting it well on track to reaching its
total target for March of 60 billion euros in bonds.
Traders said the ECB and the national central banks
conducting the programme were still active on Friday. But given
this week's strong buying, the banks can afford to slow down.
"Investors have been buying government bonds fearing the ECB
would eat them all," Rabobank rate strategist Emile Cardon said,
adding that the amount purchased by the central banks "was a
little bit more than expected so tensions in the secondary
market have eased a bit".
"But the tensions are likely to return. If you buy 9 billion
euros and yields are already down 20 basis points it means that
you have to pay high prices to get the bonds. There's more than
a year and a half to go."
German 10-year yields were a tad higher at
0.26 percent, having troughed at 0.188 percent on Tuesday --
almost half their levels at the start of the week. Italian and
Spanish equivalents were also a touch higher at 1.15 percent
and 1.1 percent, respectively, not
far from all-time lows.
Didier Saint Georges, managing director at Carmignac
Gestion, has focused on long-dated Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese bonds in his recent purchases.
"It would be wrong for an asset manager to deprive his
customers of a particularly enterprising central bank's
generosity," he said. "Our portfolios are taking full advantage
of the Draghi effect."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Gareth Jones)