By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, April 9
LONDON, April 9 Spanish 30-year bond yields held
just above 2 percent on Thursday before a debt sale in which
Madrid plans to take full advantage of the European Central
Bank's appetite for long-term peipheral bonds.
The bonds the ECB and national central banks bought in
Spain, Ireland and Portugal during the first month of its
trillion euro programme exceeded the average maturity of the
debt eligible for the scheme. (link.reuters.com/tad54w)
It may be that the ECB slows down its purchases of long-term
Spanish bonds in the coming months to stay as close as possible
to the average, but private investors are likely to try to
rebuild their portfolios after selling to the central bank.
Many investors are also looking to extend the maturity of
their bonds to grab whatever yield is left in the euro zone.
"We've seen the ECB and the Spanish central bank buy these
long-dated bonds so I don't think investors will be scared to
participate in this auction," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a rate
strategist at KBC.
"Demand will be there," said van der Jeugt, who estimates
Spain has already completed nearly 40 percent of its expected
funding needs for this year.
Spanish 30-year bond yields were little
changed at 2.04 percent, having risen from record lows around
1.75 percent in the past month.
Commerzbank strategists expect the 30-year yields to test
the lows again after the auction and recommend buying the paper
as a bet that it will outperform 10-year Spanish bonds and
30-year German debt -- which is yielding just 0.63 percent.
Madrid is also offering 2017 and 2025 bonds.
Analysts expect the ECB's programme to encourage governments
to sell as much long-term debt as possible and try to fully
recover from the 2011-2012 shock when countries such as Spain or
Italy mainly issued debt expiring in less than a decade, while
Portugal, Ireland and Greece had no access to markets at all.
Italy plans to sell 15-year bonds along with some
shorter-dated bonds on April 13.
The ECB's Spanish bond purchases in the past month had the
highest average maturity in the euro zone at 11.66 years,
compared with an average maturity of eligible debt of 9.23
years, according to Rabobank estimates.
That was almost twice the average maturity of the Dutch
bonds the ECB bought. Analysts say pension funds, which are
reluctant to sell long-term bonds due to their need to match
liabilities, dominate the market in the Netherlands.
Markets will also look for confirmation that cash-strapped
Greece made its 450 million euro debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund due on Thursday.
A government official told Reuters "the payment has been
scheduled and it will go out later today".
(Editing by Alison Williams)