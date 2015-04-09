LONDON, April 9 Spanish 30-year bond yields held just above 2 percent on Thursday before a debt sale in which Madrid plans to take full advantage of the European Central Bank's appetite for long-term peipheral bonds.

The bonds the ECB and national central banks bought in Spain, Ireland and Portugal during the first month of its trillion euro programme exceeded the average maturity of the debt eligible for the scheme. (link.reuters.com/tad54w)

It may be that the ECB slows down its purchases of long-term Spanish bonds in the coming months to stay as close as possible to the average, but private investors are likely to try to rebuild their portfolios after selling to the central bank.

Many investors are also looking to extend the maturity of their bonds to grab whatever yield is left in the euro zone.

"We've seen the ECB and the Spanish central bank buy these long-dated bonds so I don't think investors will be scared to participate in this auction," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a rate strategist at KBC.

"Demand will be there," said van der Jeugt, who estimates Spain has already completed nearly 40 percent of its expected funding needs for this year.

Spanish 30-year bond yields were little changed at 2.04 percent, having risen from record lows around 1.75 percent in the past month.

Commerzbank strategists expect the 30-year yields to test the lows again after the auction and recommend buying the paper as a bet that it will outperform 10-year Spanish bonds and 30-year German debt -- which is yielding just 0.63 percent.

Madrid is also offering 2017 and 2025 bonds.

Analysts expect the ECB's programme to encourage governments to sell as much long-term debt as possible and try to fully recover from the 2011-2012 shock when countries such as Spain or Italy mainly issued debt expiring in less than a decade, while Portugal, Ireland and Greece had no access to markets at all.

Italy plans to sell 15-year bonds along with some shorter-dated bonds on April 13.

The ECB's Spanish bond purchases in the past month had the highest average maturity in the euro zone at 11.66 years, compared with an average maturity of eligible debt of 9.23 years, according to Rabobank estimates.

That was almost twice the average maturity of the Dutch bonds the ECB bought. Analysts say pension funds, which are reluctant to sell long-term bonds due to their need to match liabilities, dominate the market in the Netherlands.

Markets will also look for confirmation that cash-strapped Greece made its 450 million euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on Thursday.

A government official told Reuters "the payment has been scheduled and it will go out later today". (Editing by Alison Williams)