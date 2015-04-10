(Updates prices, adds detail)

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, April 10 German Bund yields fell towards record lows on Friday, as the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme offset the improved appetite for riskier assets following a Greek debt repayment and the impact of stronger U.S. jobs data.

Economists in a Reuters poll this week said the ECB was "about right" in claiming its trillion-euro quantitative easing programme, which has driven euro zone bond yields to record lows, was having a positive impact before it had even begun.

The power of the ECB's bond purchases overshadowed data showing 281,000 U.S. workers filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, fewer than analysts had forecast, keeping a 2015 Federal Reserve rate increase on investors' minds.

Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds also headed down after Greece repaid a crucial 450 million-euro loan to the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, easing fears of an imminent default.

Greek yields saw their biggest weekly decline in almost two months on Thursday. Markets in Athens were closed on Friday for the Orthodox Easter holiday.

Greece also won extra emergency funds for its banks, though it remained unclear whether Athens can satisfy creditors on plans for economic reforms and release more aid before it runs out of money.

Euro zone partners have given Greece six working days to improve a package of proposed reforms before the bloc's finance ministers consider whether to release more funds to keep the country afloat when they meet on April 24.

"There was a bit of relief that they made that repayment yesterday and it looks like they're going to be able to pay that T-bill next week," Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said. "But the market is whipping around. We're very, very far from any sort of resolution that gets us through the next six months to a year."

German 10-year Bund yields slipped 1 basis point to 0.15 percent, having hit a record low of 0.14 percent on Thursday. Eight-year Bund yields were a touch higher after dipping into negative territory on Thursday.

"After eight-year Bund yields dipped into negative territory yesterday, speculation about testing the zero bound in the 10-year should continue as the amount of QE eligible paper is shrinking while Greek concerns linger," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Peripheral euro zone 10-year yields were 2-3 bps down.

Investors have their eyes on ratings reviews for France and Spain by Standard & Poor's and DBRS later in the day, with some analysts expecting S&P to upgrade their outlook for Spain to "positive" from "stable". (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)