By John Geddie
| LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 Italian bond yields held firm
on Monday ahead of an auction that will kick off the busiest
week for euro zone sovereign debt sales seen in almost a year.
Italy is the first of five countries scheduled to sell debt
this week in what could see around 40 billion euros of new bonds
issued at near record low yields.
Usually such volumes would push yields higher in secondary
markets as investors make room for new debt, but analysts said
worries about the scarcity of bonds caused by the ECB's purchase
scheme meant there was likely to be little change.
"There should be no major disturbance," said Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder. "The ECB is the offsetting factor
when it comes to these supply activities."
Commerzbank calculations show it is set to be the biggest
week of gross issuance since May last year, with almost double
the year-to-date weekly average of 22.5 billion euros sold.
Italian 10-year yields were flat at 1.23 percent, off a
record low of 1.03 percent hit in mid-March.
Rome will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of three-, seven- and
15-year bonds later on Monday, and begin the sale of a new
inflation-linked BTP Italia bond targeted at retail investors.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were 1
basis point lower at 0.15 percent, a fraction above a low of
0.14 percent hit last week. German bonds with maturities out to
eight years now have yields below zero, meaning investors are
effectively paying to lend the country money.
Berlin will sell up to 4 billion euros of 10-year debt on
Wednesday, while the Netherlands, Spain and France also have
auctions scheduled for this week.
Net issuance in April is nevertheless likely to be low,
Barclays' strategists said, with 63 billion euros of gross
issuance offset by 94 billion euros of redemptions, resulting in
negative net issuance this month of 31 billion euros.
While net issuance is set to pick up in May and June, the
overall outlook underlines the draining effect of the ECB's
planned 60 billion euros a month of bond purchases, which
analysts believe will keep yields pinned at historic lows.
"The next three months combined will see a net issuance need
of just 65 billion euros; moreover, we estimate projected ECB QE
buying of just more than twice that figure," said Barclays.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)