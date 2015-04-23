By John Geddie
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 German bond yields steadied on
Thursday as investors wait to see if a closely watched business
survey will provide signs of economic recovery across the bloc.
Easing fears of an imminent default in Greece have seen
investors return to riskier but higher-yielding bonds in recent
days, partly reversing the seemingly unstoppable fall in
safehaven German bond yields towards zero.
In the week to date, German 10-year yields have risen over 7
basis points to 0.16 percent. Only two other weeks in 2015 have
seen rises of this magnitude, in early March and early February.
Strategists said the sell-off was likely to continue as long
as the April reading of the euro zone's purchasing managers'
index, released at 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), confirmed the bloc's
recovery was gaining momentum.
"The self-reinforcing downward spiral in (Bund) yields has
come to a halt over the past sessions," Commerzbank strategist
Michael Leister said.
"A tangible catalyst for resumption seems lacking today,
particularly as peripherals are finding a firmer footing."
Lower-rated Italian and Spanish bond 10-year yields were set
to open down 3 bps at 1.37 percent and 1.36
percent, respectively, outperforming benchmark
German equivalents which dipped 1 bps to 0.15 percent.
.
Demand for these riskier peripheral bonds came was bolstered
by recent developments in Greece, said strategists, where the
government is likely to be able to scrape together enough cash
to meet its payment obligations into June.
Although Greek borrowing costs remain at some of the highest
levels seen since 2012, 10-year yields were expected to open
about 30 bps lower on Thursday at 12.62 percent.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
on Thursday that he does not expect an agreement in technical
talks with Greece in April, saying debt negotiations could last
until next month.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)