LONDON May 7 German 10-year Bund yields erased an earlier 20 basis point rise on Thursday, with traders citing some investors coming back to the market at the highest levels of the year.

Bund yields, which set the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were last 1 basis point lower on the day at 0.59 percent, having earlier risen to 0.799 percent - their highest since November 2014.

At those high levels, Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise since 1999, according to Reuters data.

"We had a real capitulation in markets this morning and there was no obvious catalyst," said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. "We then had some bargain hunters coming in later in the day but the moves have been driven by more speculative hedge funds."

Other euro zone bond yields fell sharply as the rout gripping global bond markets in the past week seemed to ease. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by John Geddie)