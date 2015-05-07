* Yields spike to 0.799 pct, highest since Nov 2014

LONDON, May 7 German government borrowing costs reversed a 20 basis points rise on Thursday as investors resumed buying the top-rated Bund when yields hit a seven-month high of nearly 0.80 percent.

Europe has been the epicentre of a rout in global bond markets over the last week as deflation fears have eased and investors have started to baulk at eye-wateringly low yields.

Benchmark German 10-year yields hit a record low of 0.05 percent only three weeks ago. When they hit 0.799 percent earlier, Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise since 1999, according to Reuters data.

However, they then had a brusque change of direction and were last 2 basis points lower on the day at 0.58 percent.

"We had a real capitulation in markets this morning and there was no obvious catalyst," said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. "We then had some bargain hunters coming in later in the day, but the moves have been driven by more speculative hedge funds."

The ferocity of the swings seen over the last week, as measured in the market by one-week realised volatility, have not been matched since at least 1992, according to Reuters data.

Bill Eigen, a fund manager at JP Morgan Funds estimates that investors would have lost more than 10 percent in total return terms as a result of the recent spike in German yields.

Since hitting a record high on April 10, Germany's main stock market index, which measures total return, has lost a similar amount.

WIPE-OUT

Most other major euro zone government bond yields also fell after a sharp rise early in the day. French yields rose as high as 1.12 percent before retreating to 0.90 percent. .

Some analysts said debt sales, which included 8.5 billion euros of French bonds and 4.5 billion euros of Spanish bonds, had exacerbated the sell-off as bank dealers and investors struggled to digest the new supply.

"People now have the notion that any gains you build up over months can be wiped out in just a few sessions," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

Others, however, said the sales were not having much influence and were being used to try and rationalise a more fundamental shift in market sentiment.

"People often use supply as a scapegoat for market moves," said Rabobank's Richard McGuire. "We continue to argue that it is not supply that drives curve shape or yield levels, it is inflation and growth expectations as we saw during the UK and U.S. variants of QE (quantitative easing)."

The ECB's preferred measure of the market's long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- which measures where the market expects 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020 -- last traded at pre-QE levels of 1.80 percent.

It was less than 1.50 percent at the start of the year.

If issuance is exacerbating market moves, it could prove to be a torrid month for bond markets with some 75 billion euros of net issuance expected in May, according to Barclays.

This would trump March's total of 28.5 billion and mark a sizeable step-up from negative net supply of 7.5 billion in April. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)