(Updates prices, adds new comment)
By Alexis Akwagyiram and Marius Zaharia
LONDON May 11 Greek government bond yields rose
on Monday as Germany raised the idea of a referendum on the
painful reforms Europe is asking Athens to implement in exchange
for further aid, adding another layer of uncertainty to the
issue.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels were
expected to issue a short statement later in the day
acknowledging progress in talks for a deal to keep cash-strapped
Athens afloat, according to EU officials.
But the statement is expected to say that "more time and
effort is needed to bridge the gaps". Key issues such as pension
and labour market reforms are likely to remain a red line for
both sides.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said securing
public backing for the necessary sacrifices might be useful.
Euro zone governments have previously opposed such a vote,
saying it could destabilise financial markets and trigger a run
on struggling Greek banks.
Greek two-year yields rose 83 basis points to
21.34 percent, extending an earlier rise despite easing fears of
a default on a 750 million euro loan from the International
Monetary Fund after two finance ministry officials said Athens
paid the loan a day before it was due.
"Maybe that is the solution, to go back to the Greeks," said
Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
"But not knowing what the outcome will be and what happens
afterwards causes people to be worried and add a risk premium
for that uncertainty.
The IMF payment does not fully remove fears of a near-term
default. Unless Greece can reach an agreement to unlock the 7.2
billion euros of bailout funds, it may struggle to honour
another 1.5 billion euro payment to the IMF in June and 3
billion owed to the ECB in July, as well as welfare payments.
In what could be another blow for Athens, analysts are
expecting Fitch to downgrade its B credit rating on Friday.
Ten-year Greek yields were up 12 basis points at 10.90
percent. Greek stocks were down 2.5
percent, underperforming other European bourses. An index of
Greek bank shares was down 6.7 percent.
Other euro zone bond yields rose as well, including those on
top-rated German Bund, which is an asset that usually performs
well in times of heightened uncertainty around Greece.
Bund yields rose 5 basis points to 0.59
percent, as a sell-off in euro zone debt markets triggered
partly by a rebound in inflation expectations and investor
uneasiness with ultra-low yields resumed.
Part of the reason why German Bunds are less responsive to
uncertainty over Greece is that their safe haven status has been
damaged by the recent sharp surge in yields from a record low of
0.05 percent hit only three weeks ago.
Another explanation could be that a Greek exit is not seen
as posing the same risks to the future of the currency union as
it did back in 2010. Greece is increasingly seen as an isolated
case and many investors believe European Central Bank backstops
and political will in other countries could keep the euro
project running without Greece.
"Markets are concerned about Greece, but the concerns don't
stretch to investors being worried about systemic effects," said
Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
"International investors no longer see the need for safe
havens because the integrity of the euro area is no longer being
threatened in the minds of markets. Therefore Germany and the
other core euro zone nations are no longer seen as a safe
haven."
Most other euro zone bond yields were 5-7 bps up on the day.
(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)