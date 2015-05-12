LONDON May 12 German Bund yields rose on
Tuesday as a global sell-off in bond markets, which has
surprised investors and puzzled analysts since the end of April
resumed.
Analysts have said in the past two weeks that the sell-off
was partly sparked by an uptick in inflation expectations amid a
rise in oil prices and uneasiness with record low yields.
Low market liquidity caused by the European Central Bank
hoovering up bonds under its quantitative easing programme and
regulations limiting market makers' ability to warehouse bonds
is said to have exacerbated the move.
But the full picture is far from clear. Yields continue to
rise despite oil prices dipping, investors are selling German
Bunds despite renewed worries over Greece.
Ten-year Bund yields were 7 basis points
higher at 0.66 percent. Bund futures were down 83 ticks
at 153.30, while Italian BTP futures fell 136 ticks to
133.84. U.S. 10-year T-note yields traded at their
highest levels since December at over 2.30 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)