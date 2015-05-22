* Investors focus on ECB use of heavy stimulus
* U.S. core inflation perks up; questions on Fed outlook
remain
* Greek yields buck falling trend as aid talks drag on
(Adds U.S. inflation data, updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 22 German bond yields headed for
their first weekly fall in five weeks on Friday as the market
focused again on central banks' continued use of heavy stimulus,
which is helping to bring stability after weeks of violent price
swings.
The first fall in German business morale in seven months,
albeit a shallower dip than forecast, supported demand for
government bonds.
Greece was the exception in the European bond market, as its
yields rose after the latest talks with creditors failed to
deliver any solution to its debt crisis..
But German 10-year yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, led other euro zone bond yields down,
steadying after a dramatic sell-off that has driven up Bund
yields some 55 basis points from a record low of 0.05 percent in
mid-April.
European Central Bank policymakers helped halt that sell-off
earlier in the week, with Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
saying the bank would accelerate its bond buying in the next six
weeks, anticipating a decline in liquidity over the summer.
German 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower on the day
at 0.60 percent, with French and other top-rated European bond
yields down a similar amount. Italian and Spanish equivalents
were steady to a touch lower on the day.
"We see some weaker data that may give a little bit of
support to the ongoing QE and (the view) that there's still room
left for more expansionary policy," said DZ Bank strategist
Christian Lenk.
U.S. OUTLOOK
Although U.S. figures showed core inflation picked up
slightly in April, a batch of other weaker-than-expected
economic reports this week have raised further questions on
whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this
year.
A speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen at 1700 GMT was likely to
offer a further steer on the policy outlook after Fed minutes
appeared to push the prospect of a first rate hike out to late
2015.
ECB Chairman Mario Draghi said in Portugal that the euro
zone's economic prospects were better than at any point over the
past seven years, but growth was set to remain below pre-crisis
levels.
Investors are still nervous after weeks of volatility that
have prompted many investment banks to raise their forecasts for
German Bund yields in 2015, with some citing rising expectations
of an increase in euro zone inflation since the ECB embarked on
its QE programme.
"There has been a bit of a focus on the Coeure comments. We
think that, as long as inflation expectations don't fall, any
rally (in prices) will be short-lived," said Rabobank strategist
Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Greek bonds remained under pressure, with two-year yields
rising 75 bps to 24 percent as European leaders
told Athens to return to the negotiating table for "intensive
work" to wrap up a reform agreement before cash runs out.
Greek officials say it could default in as little as two
weeks after technical-level talks with its European Union and
International Monetary Fund creditors reached an impasse this
week.
