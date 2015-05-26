LONDON May 26 Italian bond futures fell in
early trade on Tuesday on concerns about Greece's ongoing debt
problems and a regional election result in Spain that reflected
growing voter discontent with austerity programmes.
Italian BTP futures, used as a proxy for other
lower-rated euro zone bonds, were down 120 ticks at 133.88 in
the debt market's first reaction to weekend events after public
holidays in much of Europe.
German Bund futures, the euro zone benchmark,
benefited from the resultant safety bid, rising 24 ticks to
154.24.
"This has to do with the election result we've seen over the
weekend in Spain and comments from Greece with one minister
questioning whether they would make the June 5 IMF payment. That
kind of news creates some kind of risk off," said KBC strategist
Mathias van der Jeugt.
