By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON May 26 Spanish yields rose to their
highest in nearly a week on Tuesday after the country's ruling
party suffered its worst defeat in over 20 years in local
elections, reflecting voter discontent at four years of
austerity.
The battering in Sunday regional elections cast doubt on
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bet that an economic recovery
will secure him a second term later this year and raised
concerns in Portugal and Italy about the outcome.
Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points higher at 1.89
percent in the bond market's first reaction to the
weekend developments after holidays in much of Europe and the
United States on Monday.
Portuguese and, more modestly, Italian equivalents were
pulled up in their wake, rising 12 bps and 2 bps to 2.54 percent
and 1.94 percent respectively with
concerns about Greece's debt problems also weighing on
sentiment.
"This has to do with the election result we've seen over the
weekend in Spain and comments from Greece with one minister
questioning whether they would make the June 5 IMF payment. That
kind of news creates some kind of risk-off," said KBC strategist
Mathias van der Jeugt.
German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down 4 bps at 0.56 percent, as
nervous investors sought assets perceived as safe.
(editing by John Stonestreet)