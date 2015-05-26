* Spain, Portugal bonds hit by Rajoy defeat in local vote

* Risk premiums rise modestly as ECB limits contagion

* Italian bonds show resilience as Greek crisis drags on (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, May 26 Spain's borrowing costs edged up on Tuesday as regional elections confirmed increasing political fragmentation in a country weary of austerity measures.

The result, which was the worst in 20 years for the ruling People's Party but had been telegraphed by opinion polls, cast doubt on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bet that an economic recovery would secure him a second term later this year.

The fallout in financial markets was limited in part by the European Central Bank's ongoing asset purchase scheme, but it did rattle nerves about neighbouring Portugal where there are also signs of growing public discontent with austerity. ]

Investors have already shut the door on Greece, which voted in the leftist Syriza party earlier this year to renegotiate the strict reform terms of its bailout and now faces bankruptcy.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields - which reflect sovereign borrowing costs - were 9-11 basis points higher at 1.88 percent and 2.56 percent, respectively.

Although this lifted their yield premiums over benchmark German bonds - a closely watched market measure of risk - the moves were modest and nowhere near peaks of 1.5 to over 2 percentage points seen at the start of the year before the ECB launched a trillion euro quantitative easing programme.

"There has been a market reaction as a result of the Spanish election but it has certainly not been nearly as dramatic as what we would have seen in the past," said Rabobank strategist Matthew Cairns.

This was the bond market's first reaction to the weekend election after holidays in much of Europe and the United States on Monday.

European stocks stumbled with concerns about Greece's debt crisis also weighing but bonds issued by Italy - which is also pursuing economic and political reforms - held steady, showing limited contagion.

"This underscores the fact that you've got the ECB in place as a significant buyer and the feeling in the market that even though we are a long way from the stronger growth of years gone by, the economy is healing," Cairns said. "This tends to dilute the market's reaction to these kinds of events."

GOING TO THE WIRE

Worries about Greece, which is fast running out of cash and has warned it may miss a June 5 debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund, also helped German and other top-rated eurozone debt to outperform the periphery.

German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 6 basis points at 0.55 percent, retreating further from a 2015 high of 0.80 percent hit early this month in a global debt selloff as fears of deflation in the currency bloc receded.

They have been falling since last week when ECB policymakers stepped in, with Governing Board member Benoit Coeure saying the central bank would ramp up the asset purchases in May and June in anticipation of thin markets in summer.

Greece must repay four loans totalling 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) to the International Monetary Fund next month, starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5.

If no deal is reached for new loans to be disbursed to Athens, Greece is likely to default on the IMF loan repayment. This would start a process that could lead Greece out of the euro zone, though most investors still see that as unlikely. (Editing by Peter Graff and Ralph Boulton)