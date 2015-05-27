* Peripheral bond yields caught in Greek downdraft
* EU's Dombrovskis says not yet at point of draft deal
* Reports Greece can bundle June IMF payments ease market
fears
* Athens confident can make June 5 payment
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, May 27 Greek bond yields fell on
Wednesday, dragging other lower-rated euro zone peers in their
wake, on prospects of an accord between Athens and its European
creditors.
A Greek government official told Reuters that the Brussels
group of Athens' official creditors had started procedures to
draw up a staff-level agreement. ID:nL5N0YI3NI]
European Commission vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
the negotiators were not yet at the point of drafting an
agreement, while other officials said the Greek remarks were
"nonsense".
Investors were less sceptical. Greek shares extended gains
while yields on the country's 10-year bonds fell as much as 75
basis points to a day's low of 11.24 percent.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields shed 8-9 bps to 1.80 percent
and 1.85 percent, respectively.
"There seems to be a noticeable step in the right direction
and markets are mirroring that quite well but I think it's too
early to cheer a final breakthrough," said DZ Bank strategist
Daniel Lenz.
The retreat in Italian and Spanish bond yields pulled them
closer to those of benchmark German Bunds which rose 1 basis
point to 0.55 percent after another lacklustre
sale of 30-year debt earlier on Wednesday.
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said the fall in Italian
yields was even more impressive given the country is scheduled
to sell up to 7 billion euros via three bonds on Thursday.
Yields tend to rise ahead of bond auctions as investors make
room in their portfolios for the new supply.
Lower-rated euro zone yields had been steadying earlier
after a shaky start to the week as Greece and its European
creditors sought to play down fears of an imminent default.
Euro zone officials said on Tuesday that Athens could win
more time to negotiate a cash-for-reforms funding deal if it
lumps together all International Monetary Fund payments due in
June and pays them at the end of the month.
Athens insists it still plans to make a payment on June 5,
and business daily FAZ reported on Wednesday that the German
government is also confident that Greece can make the 300
million euro payment.
The Greek reprieve also helped ease investor nerves over any
contagion to other peripheral debt markets, such as in Spain
where regional elections over the weekend confirmed the
country's fragmented politics.
"The broad consensus is that there is going to be a deal,"
said RBS strategist Michael Michaelides.
"Investors will only start letting it affect their trading
when the probability of it going the opposite way of the
baseline view goes higher, and that is when you get pressed for
time."
