By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, May 27 Greek bond yields fell on Wednesday, dragging other lower-rated euro zone peers in their wake, on prospects of an accord between Athens and its European creditors.

A Greek government official told Reuters that the Brussels group of Athens' official creditors had started procedures to draw up a staff-level agreement. ID:nL5N0YI3NI]

European Commission vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said the negotiators were not yet at the point of drafting an agreement, while other officials said the Greek remarks were "nonsense".

Investors were less sceptical. Greek shares extended gains while yields on the country's 10-year bonds fell as much as 75 basis points to a day's low of 11.24 percent. Spanish and Italian 10-year yields shed 8-9 bps to 1.80 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively.

"There seems to be a noticeable step in the right direction and markets are mirroring that quite well but I think it's too early to cheer a final breakthrough," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

The retreat in Italian and Spanish bond yields pulled them closer to those of benchmark German Bunds which rose 1 basis point to 0.55 percent after another lacklustre sale of 30-year debt earlier on Wednesday.

Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said the fall in Italian yields was even more impressive given the country is scheduled to sell up to 7 billion euros via three bonds on Thursday.

Yields tend to rise ahead of bond auctions as investors make room in their portfolios for the new supply.

Lower-rated euro zone yields had been steadying earlier after a shaky start to the week as Greece and its European creditors sought to play down fears of an imminent default.

Euro zone officials said on Tuesday that Athens could win more time to negotiate a cash-for-reforms funding deal if it lumps together all International Monetary Fund payments due in June and pays them at the end of the month.

Athens insists it still plans to make a payment on June 5, and business daily FAZ reported on Wednesday that the German government is also confident that Greece can make the 300 million euro payment.

The Greek reprieve also helped ease investor nerves over any contagion to other peripheral debt markets, such as in Spain where regional elections over the weekend confirmed the country's fragmented politics.

"The broad consensus is that there is going to be a deal," said RBS strategist Michael Michaelides.

"Investors will only start letting it affect their trading when the probability of it going the opposite way of the baseline view goes higher, and that is when you get pressed for time." (editing by Ralph Boulton)