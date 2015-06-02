* Euro zone May inflation higher than forecast

* Spanish, Italian, Portuguese yields hit 2015 peaks

* German yields see biggest jump in almost three years

* France, German, IMF, ECB, EU leaders meet on Greece (Updates prices, adds Spanish debt sale)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 2 German Bund yields made their biggest daily leap in about three years on Tuesday, while Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields hit 2015 highs after data showed inflation was higher than forecast in May.

Consumer prices in the 19-nation currency bloc rose 0.3 percent year-on-year last month after a flat reading in April, beating market expectations of a 0.2 percent increase.

Inflation expectations for the currency bloc have picked up recently, partly due to rebounding oil prices, triggering last month's global bond market rout as investors reassessed record low yields. The data comes a day before a European Central Bank policy meeting which is expected to give the latest view on the bank's trillion euro asset purchase programme, launched in March to revive inflation and the economy.

"The inflation data supports the fundamental argument that ECB QE (quantitative easing) has perhaps had more success in terms of engendering reflation than many had anticipated," said Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard McGuire.

"This is an ongoing repositioning post the May rout. The yield moves are exacerbated by limited liquidity pointing to the fact that there may be additional investors that have yet to exit bullish positions."

German Bund yields rose 16 basis points to 0.68 percent. Similar daily moves pushed 10-year Spanish yields as high as 2.09 percent, Italian yields to 2.11 percent and Portuguese yields to 2.89 percent - all three hitting 2015 highs.

Spain sold 5 billion euros of a 10-year bond. Orders were in excess of 14.6 billion euros, a lead manager told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.

German yields are now less than 15 bps from 2015 peaks reached early last month in the broad-based selloff that only lost steam after ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said the bank would step up asset purchases in May and June.

The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate , which shows where markets expect inflation forecasts for 2025 to be at the start of 2020, traded up 5 bps to 1.77 percent.

GREEK PROSPECTS

Greek yields were the outlier on Tuesday, falling on prospects of a breakthrough in cash-for-reform talks between Athens and its international creditors.

Greece's lenders are close to finishing a draft agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens, a source close to the talks said.

The move injected new momentum into long-running negotiations to release aid to keep Greece solvent. Hours earlier, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Athens had submitted its own proposal to lenders.

The leaders of Germany, France, the International Monetary Fund, the ECB and the European Commission met late on Monday to find solutions to the Greek crisis.

"The fact that five such political and financial heavyweights met about Greece means they are trying to force a break in the political deadlock and that's a positive development that's likely to lift risk sentiment. But we will have to wait to see the Greek reaction," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)