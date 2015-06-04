(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 4 Facing their worst week in the
history of the euro, 10-year German government bonds saw yields
hit eight-month highs just shy of 1 percent on Thursday, a day
after the ECB dismissed a six-week sell-off that could blunt its
trillion-euro economic stimulus programme.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Wednesday that asset prices tend to be more volatile in a low
interest rate environment and that "we should get used to
periods of higher volatility".
Ten-year Bund yields rose more than 10 basis
points to 0.998 percent on Thursday before reversing course to
trade 3 bps lower on the day at 0.83 percent, recouping a slice
of this week's 33 bps surge.
The bond yields remain very low, but their sharp rise from
near-zero in mid-April is effectively tightening monetary
conditions just as the ECB is trying to loosen them through its
bond purchase programme, which aims to revive the euro zone
economy and pull it further away from the risk of deflation.
Such a move on an asset long considered one of the safest in
the world, not least due to its traditionally low volatility,
has wide implications. Government borrowing costs set the
standard for the interest rates paid by consumers and businesses
and a rise is equivalent to tighter monetary conditions.
The euro - whose weakness earlier this year made a
significant contribution to the recovery in economic growth and
inflation in the bloc - is firming broadly and bets that
it would slip to parity with the dollar are being questioned.
If yields rise further, they could hurt the fragile economic
recovery and stifle the rebound in inflation. Ironically, the
Bund yield surge coincided with above-forecast inflation data.
"Long-term interest rates in the end are very important for
the economy because a lot of investments and financing decisions
are based on it," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist
at ING in Amsterdam.
Investors had expected Draghi to talk down yields following
an ECB policy meeting on Wednesday after his colleague Benoit
Coeure described the recent market developments as "worrying"
two weeks ago.
Volatility in Bund yields is about seven times what it was
last year and greater than at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis in 2012, according to Reuters data.
The euro has gained around 8 percent against the dollar
since mid-April. Nomura economists estimate that a
sustained 10 percent appreciation in the euro's effective
exchange rate would knock around 0.3 percentage point off
economic growth over 12 months.
A sustained increase of 50 basis points in nominal long-term
bond yields would knock 0.1-0.2 percentage point off growth over
12 months, they said.
HOW SAFE?
Any move lower in German debt prices would normally be
offset by the coupon, or interest rate, on the bond, making
Bunds a safe investment in more normal times. While they would
not offer the rewards available in the stock market, investors
would be protected from the potentially higher losses on
equities.
But the launch of ECB bond-buying under its quantitative
easing (QE) programme six weeks ago pushed yields, and coupons,
close to zero. At such levels, any drop in bond prices causes
large losses to investors; many of them are conservative pension
funds and insurers looking for safe, steady income.
The ECB wants more cash directed into riskier investments
that will stimulate the economy, but on the other hand the
pension funds and insurers are forced to tie up large sums in
safer government debt for regulatory reasons, noted
Jean-Francois Robin, head of strategy at Natixis in Paris.
"The point of QE is to make sure such investors are looking
at other assets. On the other hand, you are forced by regulation
... to hold Bunds. You get a bit of schizophrenia and it's not
efficient," he said.
The 90 basis point swing in yields since mid-April is
equivalent to an 8 percent drop in value in price terms. This is
close to a near 10 percent fall in the main German stock index
over the same period
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bund yields saw their biggest
two-day rise since before the euro was launched. They are on
track for the biggest weekly rise since at least 1991.
"The message was clear: the ECB will not change its course
and will not try to influence market volatility," said Johnny Bo
Jakobsen, chief analyst at Nordea. "Rather, Draghi warned that
greater market volatility was likely to continue."
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; editing by David Stamp)