LONDON, June 8 German Bund yields edged up on
Monday after better-than-expected industrial output figures from
the euro zone powerhouse improved the growth outlook, keeping
the battered government bond market under pressure.
German industrial output rose by 0.9 percent in April,
overshooting analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise
of 0.5 percent. Exports also grew at a faster than expected
rate.
Improving growth prospects and easing fears of deflation in
the euro zone have been among the drivers behind a sharp rise in
yields from near zero in mid-April to just below 1 percent last
week.
There are signs that the sell-off might be losing momentum,
however. On Friday, better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
data pushed yields slightly higher initially, but that move was
short-lived and by the end of the day 10-year Bund yields had
fallen 10 basis points below their highs.
On Monday, Bund yields rose as high as 0.87
percent after the data, before pulling back to 0.85 percent, 1
basis point higher on the day.
"Stronger German industrial data is the reason why you see
yields slightly higher this moment," said Mathias van der Jeugt,
rate strategist at KBC.
But the post-payrolls reaction in Bunds was "a signal that
the quite sharp volatile moves that we've seen in the past weeks
might be over at least for now," he said.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields were up 2 basis points each at 2.25 percent and 2.27
percent, respectively.
Irish yields rose 1 bps to 1.65 percent after
Standard & Poor's raised Ireland's rating for the third time in
12 months. Dublin is now rated A+ as it is reaping the rewards
of cutting its debt pile and budget deficit and being the
European Union's fastest growing economy.
Keeping pressure on the euro zone's lower-rated bonds,
Greece and its creditors looked to still be some way apart on
reaching a vital financing for Athens.
The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the
open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and warned that time was running out to
conclude a deal to avert default.
