By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 11 Italian, Irish and Spanish bond
yields pushed lower on Thursday after investors hunting for
bargains after a recent sharp sell-off snapped up more than 12
billion euros of debt at auctions in Rome, Dublin and Madrid.
Investors ploughed back some of their 17 billion euros of
Italian debt redemptions into a 6 billion euro sale of three-,
seven- and 15- and 30-year bonds although Rome had to pay more
to borrow than at a similar sale in May.
Spain also drew solid demand for its 5.8 billion euro sale
of 2018, 2020 and 2023 bonds, as did Ireland, which sold 750
million euros of 15-year bonds.
It was the first time three countries on the euro zone's
periphery have held auctions on the same day.
The hefty cashflows from Italy helped ease concerns that the
market might struggle to absorb the new bonds. Investors are
still jittery after a sell-off prompted by strong inflation and
growth data that has seen yields climb to multi-month highs.
"It's a remarkable thing to have Italy, Spain and Ireland on
the same day ... That was a lot of paper for the market to
digest and it was a question of how the auctions would go," said
Mizuho strategist Riccardo Barbieri. "It looks like they went
well and so the market is rallying."
Italian, Spanish and Irish 10-year yields shed 16 basis
points to 2.15 percent, 2.14 percent
and 1.66 percent respectively, retreating from their highest
levels since October 2014.
The rest of the market also rallied as investors bought back
in after a sell-off that started in April as bets on a prolonged
period of deflation were reversed.
German 10-year yields, which set the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 7 bps to 0.94 percent, with
traders reporting buying after yields popped above 1 percent on
Wednesday for the first time since September 2014.
Underlying sentiment remains fragile, however, and any
upside surprises in euro zone data are likely to further fuel
expectations inflation will rise, justifying higher yields.
U.S. DATA
The release later of May's U.S. retail sales report could
meanwhile convince bond markets that the Federal Reserve will
hike interest rates earlier than is currently priced in.
Expectations are for a 1.1 percent rise in May from a month
earlier and 0.7 percent rise ex-autos.
Greek 10-year yields were 15 bps lower at
11.71 percent as investors looked for signs of progress in
Athens' protracted talks with its international lenders. Shares
in the country's banks were also set for their best one-day gain
since February.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece had told
European partners it was committed to intense discussions with
creditors to solve all open issues and avoid a default at the
end of the month.
The talks have been deadlocked over Greece's rejection of
the creditors' demands for cuts in pensions and unpopular labour
market reforms as conditions for releasing frozen bailout funds.
Greece has come under pressure from its EU partners to reach a
deal as it faces a potential default at the end of June without
fresh funds to let it repay 1.6 billion euros to the IMF.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)