By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 12 Bund yields dipped on Friday as investors rediscovered the safe-haven appeal of German debt after the International Monetary Fund walked out of negotiations with Greece. Trading remained volatile, however.

The IMF cited major differences with Athens, while the European Union told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his country's future and take the decisions needed to avert a default.

Stalled debt talks between Athens and its creditors will restart, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, but he put the ball in the Greek government's court to come up with an acceptable deal.

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis points on the day to 0.89 percent. Yields on the bloc's lower-rated debt rose.

"It's a reaction to the IMF withdrawal ... a classic risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "No-one really knows what's going on there. The poker game continues."

Bund yields bounced off the day's lows of 0.86 percent after a German government spokesperson said it was not the case that the IMF has broken off talks with Greece.

Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, shortly before it is due to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF.

Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation expectations. Investors with Bunds lost more than 10 percent on their holdings in that period, prompting some to question Bunds' status as a safe-haven asset.

But strong debt sales in Italy, Spain and Ireland on Thursday showed investors are eager to take advantage of higher yields on European debt.

BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were now closer to the "fair value" of just above 1 percent he calculated based on economic fundamentals. But he added that extraordinary conditions, such as the European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, meant yields should trade below that value.

"But it's premature to expect a bullish tone. We are more constructive when it comes to July, but very near-term we have the Greek story, the Fed meeting next week, so probably volatility will remain elevated," Jacq said.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 5-7 basis points to 2.20 percent and 2.19 percent, respectively. Peripheral bonds have witnessed occasional sell-offs on Greek headlines in the past months, but overall the contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been marginal.

"The market remains relatively complacent about the effect of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and have positioned accordingly," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.

Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there.

Greek 10-year yields rose 26 bps to 11.62 percent. (Editing by Larry King)