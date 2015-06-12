(Recasts with move in peripheral euro zone bonds, new comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 12 Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose on Friday as the brinkmanship between Greece and its international creditors took yet another turn, dashing market hopes that a cash-for-reform deal was at hand.

Investors re-discovered the safe-haven appeal of German Bunds after the International Monetary Fund walked out of talks with Greece and EU officials formally discussed for the first time a potential Greek default.

Greece said it would not cross its "red lines", saying the decision by the IMF team to leave the talks on Thursday was designed to put pressure on the leftist-led government.

Athens is looking to intensify political pressure to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, shortly before it is due to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF. EU officials say such a positive outcome next week was unlikely.

Portuguese, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 10-15 basis points to 3.07 percent, 2.27 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively. Greek 10-year yields rose 47 bps to 11.82 percent.

"It seems at the moment it will be a struggle to see anything concrete coming out (of the June 18 meeting) but everyone is nervous about making a call," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

"People don't want to be long peripherals with another potential load of headlines on Greece."

A Greek government official said on Friday afternoon that Athens was ready to submit counter-proposals to bridge differences with its creditors and will restart talks in Brussels on Saturday.

Peripheral euro zone bonds have witnessed occasional sell-offs on Greek headlines in recent months but overall the contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been marginal.

"The market remains relatively complacent about the effect of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and have positioned accordingly," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.

Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there.

CLASSIC RISK-OFF

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 5 basis points on the day to 0.85 percent. Trading remained volatile, however.

"It's ... a classic risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "No-one really knows what's going on there (with Greek talks). The poker game continues."

Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation expectations. Investors with Bunds lost more than 10 percent on their holdings in that period, prompting some to question Bunds' status as a safe-haven asset.

BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were now closer to the "fair value" of just above 1 percent he calculated based on economic fundamentals. But he added that extraordinary conditions, such as the European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, meant yields should trade below that value. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)