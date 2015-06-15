LONDON, June 15 Italian bond futures slid on Monday after talks to break an impasse between Greece and its euro zone creditors on a reforms-for-cash deal ended in failure on Sunday.

European Union officials blamed Athens for the collapse, saying it had failed to offer anything new to secure the funding it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund by the end of this month.

Italian bond futures, the yardstick for peripheral euro zone bonds, were down 84 ticks at 129.72 while German Bund futures rose as much as 62 ticks to 151.66 as investors sought the safety of the euro zone's top-rated paper. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)