* German yields fall as Bunds regain safety bid

* Spanish yield premium vs Bunds at highest since July 2014

* Athens says will not give in to demands on pensions, wages (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 15 Euro zone bond investors cut their exposure to risk on Monday, widening the gap between peripheral and German yields to multi-month highs after the latest failure of cash-for-reforms talks took Greece closer to default.

Concern that Greece will default and possibly leave the euro zone have in recent days prompted the first significant bid for safety in German Bunds in six weeks. Those fears were revived on Sunday when talks between Athens and its creditors collapsed after less than an hour.

European Union officials blamed Greece, saying it had offered nothing new to secure the funding it needs to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund by the end of June. Athens said it would not give in to demands for more pension and wage cuts, though Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis ruled out Greece leaving the euro.

The IMF raised the stakes on Greece by pulling its team out of talks last week, citing lack of progress. Germany's EU Commissioner said it was time to prepare for a "state of emergency" in Greece.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 14 to 21 basis points higher at 2.35 percent, 2.40 percent and 3.27 percent, respectively, extending last week's rises.

Greek two-year yields surged almost 4 percentage points to 29.71 percent. Ten-year yields were up 82 bps at 12.64 percent, further inverting the yield curve, a classic sign that investors fear they won't get all their money back.

Greek banks saw deposit outflows of about 400 million euros on Monday as the pace of withdrawals picked up from last week.

Spain's 10-year yield premium over Bunds was at its highest since July 2014. Italy's and Portugal's were at peaks last seen in November. However, they remain far from the peaks reached at the height of the debt crisis in 2012, before the European Central Bank said it would to do whatever it took to preserve the euro. link.reuters.com/bas63w

"It's clear that each day that passes we come closer to a potential Greek default and this risk aversion is a natural reaction by the market," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

DAUNTING SITUATION

Greece's effect on bonds of the euro zone's other weaker economies had been marginal since the Greek government assumed power in February. Some market participants say the risk of financial contagion was limited, but the political fallout could be greater.

"If Greece leaves the euro zone, euro zone participation will no longer be irreversible. Euro zone participation may even become an issue in elections in other euro countries where eurosceptic parties are gaining ground, such as in Spain later this year," said Ruth van de Belt, investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management.

German 10-year yields, which set the yardstick for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 2 basis points at 0.82 percent. They retreated from nine-month highs above 1 percent reached last week after stronger-than-expected euro zone inflation data spurred a six-week sell-off.

"The (Greek) situation is more daunting than we expected at this stage. We therefore resume our tactical duration longs in Bunds while keeping peripherals underweight," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

Further falls in Bund yields are likely to be limited before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, which could signal its intention to raise interest rates later this year.

Recent data suggests the U.S. economy has recovered from its winter doldrums. But rising U.S. yields have lifted rates on mortgages and other longer-term consumer loans, which may cause Fed officials to reconsider ending their near zero-rate policy. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Larry King and Susan Fenton)