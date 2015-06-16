LONDON, June 16 Italian BTP futures fell by more than a point on Tuesday, as the latest breakdown of talks between Greece and its creditors on a cash-for-reform deal took Athens closer to default.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a German newspaper interview that he is not planning to present new reform proposals at a Eurogroup meeting later this week. But the Greek negotiation team was "available at any time" to find a solution with its partners, Varoufakis said.

Germany's EU commissioner said on Monday the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".

Italian BTP futures were down 112 ticks at 121.90. They had opened 50 ticks lower.

"The situation in the debt dispute with Greece is escalating," analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note. "Even failed talks and a sovereign bankruptcy can no longer be ruled out."

German Bund futures rose 14 ticks to 151.41, with 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, down 1 basis point at 0.82 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)