* Buyers tip-toe back into peripherals after sharp sell-off

* Short-covering before Fed decision halts sell-off

* Peripheral rally seen fragile with no Greek breakthrough

* Renewed flight to quality spurs demand at German debt sale (Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 17 Southern European bond yields fell on Wednesday as cheaper prices lured back buyers and some investors covered short positions before a Federal Reserve decision that could signal a U.S. rate hike this year.

The rally in peripheral euro zone bonds after one of the most serious episodes of contagion since the height of the region's debt crisis in 2012 was, however, fragile in the absence of a breakthrough in debt talks between Greece and its international creditors.

Concern that Greece is inching towards a default and a potential exit from the euro spurred investors to snap up safe-haven German Bunds at a sale of the 10-year paper in Berlin.

A warning by the Greek central bank that the country would be put on a "painful course" towards default and exiting the euro zone and European Union if no cash-for-reform deal is reached kept financial markets on edge.

Some in the market clutched at comments from some European leaders and officials holding out hopes for a last-minute deal to buy pick-up cheapened peripheral bonds, halting a three-day sell-off that lifted yields to multi-month highs.

But the chance is "very small" that a deal will be reached with Greece when Eurogroup finance ministers meet on Thursday to try to finalise an aid-for reforms agreement, group president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

"The spread-widening that we've seen has offered rather attractive levels for re-entry and this is why we are seeing a bit of a rally in peripherals ... But more and more investors realise that this (Greek debt talks) will just be a poker game that may not end by the end of June," said DZ rate strategist Daniel Lenz.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell 2-4 basis points to 2.28 percent, 2.30 percent and 3.17 percent, respectively. But Spain's 10-year yield premium over German Bunds is still at its highest since July 2014.

Portuguese and Italian spreads were at their widest since November 2014. They remain far from the gaps over Bunds seen in 2012, a sign of investor faith in the European Central Bank's firewalls, including its trillion-euro asset purchase programme.

"The volatility will no doubt continue in the coming days and weeks, but another sovereign debt crisis remains only a distant possibility. The euro area has the tools to prevent another explosion in bond yields, even in the case of Grexit," said Nordea Markets chief strategist Jan von Gerich.

Greece could miss a 1.6 billion euro payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 30 if it fails to conclude a reforms-for-cash deal with its creditors.

FED WAITS

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed an even chance of Greece defaulting. The probability of its leaving the euro is regarded as still only one in three, however, and the 50 percent default probability suggest economists still see potential for an 11th-hour deal.

Greek bond yields were flat on the day but at their highs at around 13 percent. German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.80 percent .

A German Bunds auction found strong demand.

Market focus is also on a Fed statement due at 1800 GMT, followed half an hour later by Chair Janet Yellen's news conference, where every syllable will be parsed for clues on the timing of a rate increase.

Better-than-expected jobs gains in May and signs of wage inflation have increased speculation that the Fed is likely to begin raising rates in September. Some investors and analysts expect a second hike in December. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)