(Updates prices, adds Spanish and French auctions, new comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 18 German Bund yields fell on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and
federal funds rate forecasts, while the deadlock in talks for a
vital Greek debt deal increased demand for safe haven assets.
The euro zone markets most vulnerable to contagion from
Greece -- Italy, Spain and Portugal -- underperformed. Hopes of
a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European finance
ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement to
help Greece avoid default and stay in the euro, looked
increasingly remote.
U.S. policymakers' individual projections for the
appropriate federal funds rate at the end of the year remained
clustered around 0.625 percent. But seven policymakers are now
in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In
addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower interest rates at
the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.
However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be
strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the
year.
"The main driver is the Fed -- there's really an increased
tendency to postpone rate hike expectations -- but the Greek
situation is also getting more critical," said Gianluca Ziglio,
executive director for fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.
"It's five minutes to midnight and they still haven't found
a deal."
Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 6 basis points to
0.75 percent. In the U.S. market, 10-year U.S. T-note yields
were down 3.3 basis points at 2.2754 percent.
"SLIGHTLY DE-RISKING"
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year yields could not keep up with their German
equivalent and were only a tad lower on the day at 2.28 percent,
2.29 percent and 3.14 percent, respectively.
A minor rise in early trade was reversed, though, after a
strong debt auction in Spain, which suggested some investors
were using Greek-related sell-offs as buying opportunities.
Madrid sold 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds, with yields
rising from previous auctions, but demand improving. France also
sold bonds smoothly.
Greek 10-year yields rose above 13.00 percent.
Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on
Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and
left without support if it failed to strike a swift
aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.
The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European
Union itself could also be at risk without a deal.
"A potentially negative scenario in Greece is looking more
likely by the day," said Vincent Juvyns, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"We've seen some bond investors slightly de-risking and
reducing their exposure to the periphery in light of what will
surely be further volatility ... We think those are tactical
moves rather than fundamental shifts."
