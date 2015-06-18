(Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 18 German Bund yields fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts, while the deadlock in talks for a Greek debt deal increased demand for safe haven assets.

Trading was volatile, reflecting the nervousness of the market. Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European finance ministers, described as the last opportunity for an agreement to help Greece avoid default and stay in the euro, looked increasingly remote.

Seven U.S. policymakers are now in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower interest rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.

However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be strong enough to support an interest rate increase later this year.

"The main driver is the Fed -- there's really an increased tendency to postpone rate hike expectations -- but the Greek situation is also getting more critical," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director for fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

"It's five minutes to midnight and they still haven't found a deal."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a deal between Greece and its creditors was still possible if Athens showed the necessary will.

Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.79 percent, having fallen as low as 0.728 percent earlier in the day.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields fell 3-5 basis points to 2.26 percent, 2.27 percent and 3.13 percent, respectively.

A minor rise in early trade was reversed, though, after a strong debt auction in Spain, which suggested some investors were using Greek-related sell-offs as buying opportunities.

Madrid sold 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds, with yields rising from previous auctions, but demand improving. France also sold bonds smoothly.

Sentiment was fragile, however.

"Increasing uncertainty regarding the outcome of the negotiations will result in higher volatility in euro zone financial markets, most likely through pressurising ... southern periphery countries," said Diego Iscaro, senior economist at IHS Global Insight.

Greek 10-year yields rose above 13.00 percent.

Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal.

"A potentially negative scenario in Greece is looking more likely by the day," said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"We've seen some bond investors slightly de-risking and reducing their exposure to the periphery in light of what will surely be further volatility ... We think those are tactical moves rather than fundamental shifts." (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)