By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 18 Spain's government bonds
outperformed their Italian counterparts on Thursday after an
auction that met strong demand, as Greece's debt crisis kept the
market choppy.
Spain sold three bonds for a total 3.5 billion euros, the
top end of the Treasury's target range. An April 2018 bond sold
at an average yield of 0.655 percent, up from 0.49 percent on
June 11. Demand was 3.5 times the amount allotted, compared with
2.3 times at the last sale.
A five-year bond sale attracted bids worth 3.8 times the
amount eventually sold and a 2015 bond had a bid-to-cover ratio
of 1.9.
"We had some very good Spanish bond auctions that were well
received and that's helped the markets," said Nick Stamenkovic,
bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
Spanish 10-year yields fell 5 basis points on
the day to 2.26 percent, outpacing Italian 10-year yields
, which were down 2.4 bps at 2.27 percent.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 6.6 bps to 3.12
percent.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were down less than a basis point at 0.8
percent.
Euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels for a
meeting once billed as the final chance for Greece and its
creditors to reach a deal, but any expectation of a breakthrough
had all but vanished with Athens ruling it out as a forum to
discuss new proposals.
IMF boss Christine Lagarde closed one of Greece's last
potential escape hatches, declaring that the global lender would
consider Athens in default if it misses the June payment,
despite some reports that there might be some leeway.
Greek 10-year yields were almost flat on the
day at 13 percent.
"Increasing uncertainty regarding the outcome of the
negotiations will result in higher volatility in euro zone
financial markets, most likely through pressurising ... southern
periphery countries," said Diego Iscaro, senior economist at IHS
Global Insight.
German yields had fallen as low as 0.728 percent earlier in
the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday reduced its
growth and federal funds rate forecast.
Seven U.S. policymakers now favour hiking rates only once or
not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials expect slightly
lower interest rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had
forecast in March.
However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be
strong enough to support an interest rate increase later this
year.
"The main driver is the Fed -- there's really an increased
tendency to postpone rate hike expectations -- but the Greek
situation is also getting more critical," said Gianluca Ziglio,
executive director for fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.
France also sold bonds smoothly.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)