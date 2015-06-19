(Recasts with other euro zone bond prices, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 19 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields rose in a nervous market on Friday after a euro zone
finance ministers' meeting ended the previous day with no
breakthrough in deadlocked Greek debt talks.
Euro zone leaders will now hold an emergency summit on
Monday to try to avert a default at the end of the month in
Greece, where bank withdrawals have accelerated and government
revenues slumped.
The European Central Bank's governing council will hold a
telephone conference on Friday to discuss extending emergency
liquidity for Greek lenders, a day after one ECB executive board
member questioned whether they would be able to open next week.
Some in the market were still hopeful that a last-minute
solution will be found, but there was modest selling pressure on
bonds issued by euro zone countries most vulnerable to contagion
from Greece.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were five to
seven basis points higher at 2.35 percent, 2.34
percent and 3.16 percent, respectively. Spanish
yields reversed almost all of Thursday's falls after strong
demand at a bond auction in Madrid.
"The market doesn't know exactly what's going on. There are
a lot of rumours ... Nobody knows exactly, which means that all
options are possible at the moment," said BNP Paribas rate
strategist Patrick Jacq.
Yields on German Bunds, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs which have over the past two weeks
benefited from a renewed safe-haven bid on the Greek crisis,
were 3 basis points down at 0.77 percent.
Greek 10-year yields were indicated lower at
just below 13 percent.
EU diplomats denied late on Thursday a German newspaper
report that Greece's creditors planned to offer to extend the
country's existing aid programme until the end of this year, but
without the IMF's participation.
A senior French diplomat said a deal must be struck in the
next three days so that European leaders can make a decision
when they meet at an extraordinary summit on Monday.
"It is not hard to argue that this game should have been put
to an end months ago," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income
analyst at Nordea.
"The fact that it has not illustrates the reluctance on both
sides to throw in the towel, especially as both sides have used
tactics that the other side has considered a humiliation."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)