LONDON, June 19 Italian and Spanish bond yields
rose on Friday in increasingly volatile markets as the deadlock
between Greece and its creditors kept investors wary of taking
any risks before a key weekend.
In yet another last-ditch attempt to break the deadlock in
the talks, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on
Monday on Greece, where bank withdrawals have accelerated and
government revenues slumped.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss how to handle a
Greek default at a meeting on Monday unless Athens submits new
proposals in the loans-for-reforms talks, EU officials told
Reuters.
Greece faces the possibility of defaulting on an
International Monetary Fund loan in less than two weeks unless a
deal is reached, and financial markets are concerned authorities
may have to impose capital controls to prevent savers from
emptying banks.
A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Friday that Berlin will negotiate with Athens "until the last
minute", but stressed that Greece must be prepared to carry out
reforms.
"It's risk-off again," said Daniel Lenz, a rate strategist
at DZ Bank. "We don't know what the weekend brings."
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields
rose 2-3 basis points to both trade at 2.31
percent. Earlier in the day, flows from speculative investors
betting on a deal cut their yields as low as 2.23 percent.
Ten-year German Bund yields fell 5 basis
points to 0.76 percent, as investors preferred the relative
safety of top-rated assets.
Greek 10-year yields were quoted 38 bps down
at 12.62 percent, but the market was illiquid and subject to
wide swings even after small-sized over-the-counter trades. Data
from Greece's central bank showed no trading on the HDAT
electronic platform since May 20.
"THROWING IN THE TOWEL"
The head of PIMCO, the world's biggest bond fund, said on
Thursday that investors have had enough time to prepare for a
Greek default, but some "readjustment" in markets was probable
if it happens.
A senior French diplomat said a deal must be struck in the
next three days so that European leaders can make a decision
when they meet at an extraordinary summit on Monday.
Greek deposit outflows reached 1.2 billion euros on Friday,
bringing the total for the week to about 4.2 billion. The
European Central Bank raised the emergency liquidity ceiling
banks can draw from the domestic central bank, a banking source
told Reuters, without specifying by how much.
"It is not hard to argue that this game should have been put
to an end months ago," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income
analyst at Nordea.
"The fact that it has not illustrates the reluctance on both
sides to throw in the towel, especially as both sides have used
tactics that the other side has considered a humiliation."
