LONDON, July 13 Low-rated European bond yields
edged up in early trading on Monday as talks between euro zone
leaders on a financial rescue to keep Greece in the euro
currency area spilled over into the morning.
The talks, which started on Sunday in Brussels, were said to
be on a knife edge and any agreement on a third bailout would
still require Athens to enact key reforms this week.
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds - some of the
lowest-rated bonds in the bloc which are vulnerable to contagion
from Greece - rose 5 basis points to 2.20 and 2.19 percent in
early trades, according to Tradeweb data.
German yields, seen as a safe haven by investors in times of
crisis, fell 3 bps to 0.86 percent, while Bund
futures climbed 50 ticks to 151.20.
