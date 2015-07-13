(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 13 Euro zone government bonds held their ground on Monday after Greece reached a deal with its creditors to avoid bankruptcy, but the tough reforms attached to the agreement fed investor concerns that a Grexit was still not out of the question.

The terms imposed by international lenders led by Germany in all-night talks at an emergency summit obliged leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to abandon promises of ending austerity and could fracture his government and cause an outcry in Greece.

Athens must now swiftly ratify the reforms needed to unlock bridging funds and clear the way for negotiations with euro zone partners on a three-year loan.

Some investors say even if a final deal is agreed, the lasting damage done to the Greek economy could still sour attitudes towards the currency union in the longer term.

Standard & Poor's top European sovereign analyst Moritz Kraemer told Reuters that, although the firm's longer-term base case remained that Greece would end up leaving the euro, the deal had reduced the immediate risk of that.

"The market is quite happy about the outcome for now ... but there are still a lot of hurdles to come," said Geraud Charpin, a portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Not only short-term hurdles in terms of agreements being signed ... but Greek economic growth coming back and giving hope for people in Greece. The next six to 12 months are fraught with risk and you can't exclude Grexit."

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 8 basis points to 2.79 percent, while Italy's and Spain's were 2-3 bps down at 2.15 percent

Yields on German Bunds, seen by investors as a refuge in times of crisis, fell 3 bps to 0.87 percent..

As the initial bout of optimism faded, strategists warned the Greek saga may have one more twist.

The tough conditions imposed by international lenders led by Germany could provoke a backlash in Greece and bring down Tsipras' leftist government. Even before the final terms were known, his labour minister went on state television to denounce the terms.

"While the short-run risks of Grexit have declined, the risk that the Greek population begin to question the merits of euro membership must surely be increasing," said Martin Harvey, fixed income portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Capital controls imposed by Athens have limited trading on Greek bonds, but Tradeweb data showed yields on two-year notes down 6.56 percentage points at a two-week low of 24.06 percent.

Ten-year Greek bond yields were seen down 1.73 percentage points at 11.97 percent. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole Matarise; Editing by Gareth Jones)