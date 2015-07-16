(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 16 Investors gave a tentative thumbs up on Thursday to austerity measures passed by the Greek parliament that will keep the country in the euro zone, with yields on low-rated bonds edging down as Athens cleared the way for a new bailout deal.

While the vote all but ensures Greece's immediate future in the currency union, analysts were left questioning the political, economic and social cost of the deal.

Dozens of hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party opposed the measures and there were violent clashes between protesters and police outside parliament..

Odds from bookmakers Paddy Power suggest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would leave office within the year.

Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sacked by Tsipras last week, denounced the bailout deal as "a new Versailles Treaty" - the agreement that demanded unaffordable reparations from Germany after its defeat in World War One.

A report from the International Monetary Fund which emerged this week said Greece would require far more debt relief than its euro zone partners have been prepared to envisage so far.

"There was a first hurdle of uncertainty that was cleared ... and now investors will want to assess the next steps," UniCredit interest rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.

"As of now it is really difficult to say if the programme will lead back to growth because there are so many factors."

Strategists said the rally in bonds markets was also being capped by bond auctions in Spain and France. In normal markets conditions, yields tend to rise ahead of auctions as investors make room in their portfolios for the new supply.

Spain will sell 5.5 to 6.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday, with maturities ranging from three to 26 years, while France will also sell 7 to 8 billion euros of bonds.

Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields -- seen as the most vulnerable to Greek crisis contagion -- fell 2-3 basis points to 2.71, 2.00 and 2.02 percent, respectively.

Greek equivalents dropped 60 bps to 12.10 percent, although shorter-dated yields edged up.

Trading in Greek bonds has been restricted for the last couple of weeks because of capital controls in the country.

Yields on top-rated German bonds -- seen as an investment refuge in times of crisis -- were flat at 0.78 percent.

Greece is also expected to be a major point of discussion when the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday.

The ECB has kept emergency funding to Greek banks capped in recent weeks as Athens negotiated with creditors over a funding deal.

BNP Paribas strategists expect the ECB to, at a minimum, increase this funding and possibly also reintroduce a waiver allowing banks to use Greek government bonds as collateral in Eurosystem refinancing operations. (Editing by Louise Ireland)