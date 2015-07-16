(Adds quote, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 16 Investors gave a tentative
thumbs up on Thursday to austerity measures passed by the Greek
parliament that will keep the country in the euro zone, with
yields on low-rated bonds edging down as Athens cleared the way
for a new bailout deal.
While the vote all but ensures Greece's immediate future in
the currency union, analysts were left questioning the
political, economic and social cost of the deal.
Dozens of hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party opposed
the measures and there were violent clashes between protesters
and police outside parliament..
Odds from bookmakers Paddy Power suggest Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras would leave office within the year.
Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sacked by
Tsipras last week, denounced the bailout deal as "a new
Versailles Treaty" - the agreement that demanded unaffordable
reparations from Germany after its defeat in World War One.
A report from the International Monetary Fund which emerged
this week said Greece would require far more debt relief than
its euro zone partners have been prepared to envisage so far.
"There was a first hurdle of uncertainty that was cleared
... and now investors will want to assess the next steps,"
UniCredit interest rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
"As of now it is really difficult to say if the programme
will lead back to growth because there are so many factors."
Strategists said the rally in bonds markets was also being
capped by bond auctions in Spain and France. In normal markets
conditions, yields tend to rise ahead of auctions as investors
make room in their portfolios for the new supply.
Spain will sell 5.5 to 6.5 billion euros in bonds on
Thursday, with maturities ranging from three to 26 years, while
France will also sell 7 to 8 billion euros of
bonds.
Portuguese, Italian and Spanish
10-year yields -- seen as the most vulnerable to
Greek crisis contagion -- fell 2-3 basis points to 2.71, 2.00
and 2.02 percent, respectively.
Greek equivalents dropped 60 bps to 12.10 percent, although
shorter-dated yields edged up.
Trading in Greek bonds has been restricted for the last
couple of weeks because of capital controls in the country.
Yields on top-rated German bonds -- seen as an investment
refuge in times of crisis -- were flat at 0.78 percent.
Greece is also expected to be a major point of discussion
when the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday.
The ECB has kept emergency funding to Greek banks capped in
recent weeks as Athens negotiated with creditors over a funding
deal.
BNP Paribas strategists expect the ECB to, at a minimum,
increase this funding and possibly also reintroduce a waiver
allowing banks to use Greek government bonds as collateral in
Eurosystem refinancing operations.
