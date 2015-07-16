(Updates prices, adds details, comments)
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 16 Investors gave a tentative
thumbs up on Thursday to austerity measures passed by the Greek
parliament, with yields on low-rated bonds edging down as Athens
cleared the way for a new bailout package.
While the vote all but ensures Greece's immediate future in
the currency union, analysts were left questioning the
political, economic and social cost of the deal.
Dozens of hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party opposed
the measures and there were violent clashes between protesters
and police outside parliament..
Odds from bookmakers Paddy Power suggest Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras will leave office within the year.
Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sacked by
Tsipras last week, denounced the bailout as "a new Versailles
Treaty" - the agreement that demanded unaffordable reparations
from Germany after its defeat in World War One.
A report from the International Monetary Fund which emerged
this week said Greece would require far more debt relief than
its euro zone partners have been prepared to envisage so far.
"There was a first hurdle of uncertainty that was cleared
... and now investors will want to assess the next steps,"
UniCredit interest rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
"As of now it is really difficult to say if the programme
will lead back to growth because there are so many factors."
Strategists said some 15 billion euros of bonds issued by
Spain and France on Thursday were also preventing a stronger
rally as investors digested the new supply.
Portuguese, Italian and Spanish
10-year yields, seen as the most vulnerable to
Greek crisis contagion, fell 1-3 basis points to 2.70, 2.02 and
2.02 percent, respectively.
Greek equivalents dropped 57 bps to 12.11 percent, although
shorter-dated yields edged up.
Trading in Greek bonds has been restricted for the last
couple of weeks by capital controls.
Yields on top-rated German bonds, seen as an investment
refuge in times of crisis, were up 3 bps at 0.81 percent.
Greece is also expected to be a major point of discussion
when the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday, with
expectations it may increase the emergency funding (ELA) it
gives to Greek banks which has been capped during negotations.
"The key issue is what will happen to the ELAs. Maybe the
ECB is waiting for the EU parliaments to vote on the deal before
they lift it slightly. If it's not happening next week, it's
going to happen on Monday, though," said Martin van Vliet,
senior rate strategist at ING.
Strategists at BNP Paribas strategists said the ECB may also
reintroduce a waiver it suspended back in February to allow
banks to use Greek government bonds as collateral in Eurosystem
refinancing operations.
Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia
Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)