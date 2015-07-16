(Updates prices, adds details, comments)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 16 Investors gave a tentative thumbs up on Thursday to austerity measures passed by the Greek parliament, with yields on low-rated bonds edging down as Athens cleared the way for a new bailout package.

While the vote all but ensures Greece's immediate future in the currency union, analysts were left questioning the political, economic and social cost of the deal.

Dozens of hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party opposed the measures and there were violent clashes between protesters and police outside parliament..

Odds from bookmakers Paddy Power suggest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will leave office within the year.

Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was sacked by Tsipras last week, denounced the bailout as "a new Versailles Treaty" - the agreement that demanded unaffordable reparations from Germany after its defeat in World War One.

A report from the International Monetary Fund which emerged this week said Greece would require far more debt relief than its euro zone partners have been prepared to envisage so far.

"There was a first hurdle of uncertainty that was cleared ... and now investors will want to assess the next steps," UniCredit interest rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.

"As of now it is really difficult to say if the programme will lead back to growth because there are so many factors."

Strategists said some 15 billion euros of bonds issued by Spain and France on Thursday were also preventing a stronger rally as investors digested the new supply.

Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields, seen as the most vulnerable to Greek crisis contagion, fell 1-3 basis points to 2.70, 2.02 and 2.02 percent, respectively.

Greek equivalents dropped 57 bps to 12.11 percent, although shorter-dated yields edged up.

Trading in Greek bonds has been restricted for the last couple of weeks by capital controls.

Yields on top-rated German bonds, seen as an investment refuge in times of crisis, were up 3 bps at 0.81 percent.

Greece is also expected to be a major point of discussion when the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday, with expectations it may increase the emergency funding (ELA) it gives to Greek banks which has been capped during negotations.

"The key issue is what will happen to the ELAs. Maybe the ECB is waiting for the EU parliaments to vote on the deal before they lift it slightly. If it's not happening next week, it's going to happen on Monday, though," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

Strategists at BNP Paribas strategists said the ECB may also reintroduce a waiver it suspended back in February to allow banks to use Greek government bonds as collateral in Eurosystem refinancing operations. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Louise Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)