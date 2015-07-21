LONDON, July 21 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Tuesday as Britain sold its longest-dated conventional gilt,
causing market saturation with bonds carrying long maturities
across Europe.
Britain sold 4 billion sterling worth of 2068 gilts in a
syndicated deal.
"The gilt syndication is causing some indigestion," one
trader said.
German Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 0.73
percent, having traded as low as 0.685 percent earlier in the
day. Spanish and Italian yields were
up 4 basis points each at 1.99 percent and 1.94 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole Matarise;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)