By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, July 23 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields dipped on Thursday after the Greek parliament approved a second package of reforms required to start talks on a financial rescue.

The reaction was muted, however, as worries over the government's ability to implement those reforms remained high.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras contained a rebellion in his left-wing Syriza party. Significantly, only 36 deputies voted against the package, fewer than the 39 who defied him last week.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission, one of the three creditor institutions alongside the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, welcomed the Greek vote. Formal negotiations on the new bailout are due to start on Friday.

Greece hopes to wrap up negotiations by Aug. 20 -- when a large repayment needs to be made to the ECB -- but even then officials have said early elections are likely in September or October once the package is agreed.

"The vote ... is paving the way towards the new bailout but the questions regarding the internal stability of the governing party raised in the last weeks still remain," said Eirini Tsekeridou, fixed income analyst at Julius Baer.

"The real difficulties will begin afterwards when ... (it)will need to implement a programme it does not believe in."

Greece's most influential think tank warned on Thursday of a sharp drop back into recession, saying that capital controls imposed last month to stop a bank run would exact a heavy toll across the economy.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down 4 basis points each at 1.91 percent, 1.96 percent and 2.60 percent, respectively.

The three indebted countries are seen as the most vulnerable to spillovers from Greece, although the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus programme has limited contagion.

"Markets are ... under the spell of the positive outcome of the vote in Greece," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were unchanged on the day at 0.70 percent. Traders say large debt redemptions and coupon payments due next week was also helping push yields across the bloc lower as the money is expected to be reinvested in bond markets.

In the first signs of a return to normal, Greek banks reopened on Monday and Athens paid debts due to the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The ECB increased its emergency funding by 900 million euros, the same amount it provided last week.

On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's upgraded Greece's sovereign credit rating by two notches.

But confidence remains low.

"Creating a public sense of ownership of the programme and rebuilding reciprocal confidence in lenders will be a necessary condition for any chance of success," said Paolo Pizzoli, an economist at ING. (Editing by Alison Williams)