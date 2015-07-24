(Updates prices, adds detail)
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 24 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday after surveys showed private-sector growth slowed in
Germany, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to
stimulate the euro zone's fragile recovery.
A fall in oil prices to near four-month lows also renewed
concern that the ECB may struggle to raise inflation to its goal
of just under 2 percent.
Euro zone business activity started the second half weaker
than expected, hit by Greece's near-bankruptcy. Markit's flash
PMI fell to 53.7 this month from June's four-year high of 54.2.
A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest dip to 54.0.
Investors were poised for disappointment after a survey on
Thursday showed euro zone consumer confidence fell more than
expected and another on Friday said Chinese manufacturing
contracted by the most in 15 months.
Analysts said the weak data were a bad omen for next week's
euro zone inflation print, all of which conspires to up the ante
on the ECB to supercharge its bond-buying quantitative easing
scheme.
"We should keep in mind that the ECB has quite optimistic
growth assumptions underlying their QE scheme," said Commerzbank
analyst Michael Leister.
"So if we get a comprehensive set of disappointing data it
will increase the expectation that the ECB will have to keep QE
longer or increase the monthly size."
Top-rated German bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell
4 basis points to a three-week low of 0.67 percent
. Yields on riskier bonds in the bloc's southern
periphery were also down.
Under normal circumstances, weak data would prompt investors
to cut risk and take refuge in safe-haven bonds. But the
prospect of more central bank stimulus has altered trading
strategies.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields were down 4-7 bps at
1.88 percent, 1.92 percent and 2.54
percent, respectively.
Irish bonds were also down 7 bps at 1.31 percent
after the country's debt agency said on Thursday
it may ease its funding requirements from 2018 to 2020 via bond
buy-backs and switches.
"By extending maturity, Ireland has improved its
fundamentals, and if the Irish curve is smoother then there may
more interest in their bonds from relative value investors, so
overall this is a smart move from the NTMA (debt agency)," said
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
Greek bonds bucked the downward trend, with 10-year yields
nudging up 3 bps to 11.50 percent.
Athens does not yet qualify for the ECB's QE scheme, but
even when it does, purchases are likely to be too small to push
the country's borrowing costs low enough to regain market access
soon.
Greece starts talks with its international creditors over a
third bailout deal on Friday, having passed a second set of
reforms demanded as part of the deal earlier this week.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by
Larry King)