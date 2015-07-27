LONDON, July 27 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields rose on Monday as persistent fears about China's growth prospects hurt demand for riskier assets.

Chinese stocks tumbled more than 8 percent, the biggest one-day loss since 2007, after weak economic data from the world's biggest economy and a sharp sell-off in commodities cast a pall on global growth prospects.

The ructions in Asia rippled across to U.S. and European markets, spurring investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets.

Spanish, Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields all rose 5 basis points to 1.96, 2.58 and 1.02 percent, respectively.

"This looks more like a global risk-off move with Asian equities under pressure and the Chinese stock market down almost 10 percent. This may be the overall driver why we are seeing peripheral bonds underperforming," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"These thinner markets could imply more erratic trading in coming weeks."

Weaker than expected euro zone purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) released on Friday was also dampening hopes that the European Central Bank's bond-buying and the tumbling euro are boosting growth and driving inflation higher in Europe.

The sharp sell-off in global commodities led by the persistent fall in oil prices on the back of fears of a supply glut has also reawakened concerns about disinflation that could frustrate the ECB's efforts to lift inflation to its objective of close to 2 percent.

A series of bearish projections on U.S. economic growth and inflation which were inadvertently disclosed on the Federal Reserve's website on Friday has added to speculation that policymakers meeting this week may hold off signalling a rate hike for September. This was helping to keep top-rated bond yields subdued.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were a touch lower at 0.65 percent, their lowest in nearly three weeks.

"The FOMC meeting is going to be the major key data point of the week and after the leak of those Fed projections, people think the Fed will be a little bit more dovish than expected. That helps the market a little bit after the soft data we've had also from the U.S," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. (Editing by Dominic Evans)