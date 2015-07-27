(Updates prices into close)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 27 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bond yields rose, while yields on top-rate Bunds held near three-week lows on Monday as persistent fears about China's growth prospects hurt demand for riskier assets.

Chinese stocks tumbled more than 8 percent, the biggest one-day loss since 2007, after weak economic data from the world's biggest economy and a sharp sell-off in commodities cast a pall on global growth prospects.

The sharp sell-off in global commodities led by the persistent fall in oil prices on concerns about a supply glut has also reawakened concerns about disinflation that could frustrate the European Central Bank's efforts to lift inflation to its objective of close to 2 percent.

A gauge of euro zone market inflation expectations slipped to 1.7537 percent on Monday, its lowest in seven weeks, retreating further from a peak of 1.86 percent reached at the beginning of July.

Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed. Spanish, Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points higher at 1.93, 2.55 and 1.89 percent, respectively.

"This looks more like a global risk-off move with Asian equities under pressure and the Chinese stock market down almost 10 percent. This may be the overall driver why we are seeing peripheral bonds underperforming," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

A series of bearish projections on U.S. economic growth and inflation which were inadvertently disclosed on the Federal Reserve's website on Friday has added to speculation that policymakers meeting this week may hold off signalling a rate hike for September. This and hefty bond repayments being ploughed back into the market was helping to keep top-rated bond yields subdued.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were a tad lower at 0.647 percent, having fallen to their lowest in nearly three weeks at 0.623 percent earlier.

"This is an environment that still favours yields falling a little bit more with other factors being that there's still a lot of liquidity in the market that has to be reinvested," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

"The FOMC meeting is going to be the major key data point of the week and after the leak of those Fed projections, people think the Fed will be a little bit more dovish than expected. That helps the market a little bit after the soft data we've had also from the U.S." he said. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)