(Updates prices into close)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 27 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bond yields rose, while yields on top-rate Bunds held near
three-week lows on Monday as persistent fears about China's
growth prospects hurt demand for riskier assets.
Chinese stocks tumbled more than 8 percent, the biggest
one-day loss since 2007, after weak economic data from the
world's biggest economy and a sharp sell-off in commodities cast
a pall on global growth prospects.
The sharp sell-off in global commodities led by the
persistent fall in oil prices on concerns about a supply glut
has also reawakened concerns about disinflation that could
frustrate the European Central Bank's efforts to lift inflation
to its objective of close to 2 percent.
A gauge of euro zone market inflation expectations
slipped to 1.7537 percent on Monday, its lowest in
seven weeks, retreating further from a peak of 1.86 percent
reached at the beginning of July.
Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed. Spanish,
Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points
higher at 1.93, 2.55 and 1.89
percent, respectively.
"This looks more like a global risk-off move with Asian
equities under pressure and the Chinese stock market down almost
10 percent. This may be the overall driver why we are seeing
peripheral bonds underperforming," Commerzbank strategist Rainer
Guntermann said.
A series of bearish projections on U.S. economic growth and
inflation which were inadvertently disclosed on the Federal
Reserve's website on Friday has added to speculation that
policymakers meeting this week may hold off signalling a rate
hike for September. This and hefty bond repayments being
ploughed back into the market was helping to keep top-rated bond
yields subdued.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were a tad lower at 0.647 percent, having
fallen to their lowest in nearly three weeks at 0.623 percent
earlier.
"This is an environment that still favours yields falling a
little bit more with other factors being that there's still a
lot of liquidity in the market that has to be reinvested," said
DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"The FOMC meeting is going to be the major key data point of
the week and after the leak of those Fed projections, people
think the Fed will be a little bit more dovish than expected.
That helps the market a little bit after the soft data we've had
also from the U.S." he said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)