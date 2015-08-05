(Updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Aug 5 Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official revived expectations that interest rates in the world's biggest economy would rise in September.

The sell-off in bonds accelerated after stronger than expected service sector data from the United States.

Oil prices -- which have been at the centre of renewed worries about the euro zone's inflation prospects, pushing yields lower in recent weeks -- rose for a second day.

The main focus remained on the Fed outlook after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

He is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has a vote on the panel this year.

A batch of soft U.S. data and a global commodities rout had cast doubt on chances of a September hike, putting downward pressure on bond yields. Lockhart's comments also prompted investors to book profits before the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July, widely expected to influence the Fed's timeline on tightening policy.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone's benchmark, jumped 11 basis points to 0.74 percent, bouncing further from a two-month low hit on Tuesday. Yields were 7-11 bps up across the euro zone.

"Dennis Lockhart's comments were hawkish, that's why we have this selloff in Bunds and maybe somewhat technical correction because Bunds have been performing quite well in the last couple of weeks," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.

"While everybody is looking at the Fed, we also have the Bank of England tomorrow and it's also one of the central banks that could hike rates and if we have a hawkish inflation report that could be a risk for European government bonds."

The BoE's monetary policy meeting on Thursday comes with the publication of its August inflation report, quarterly economic forecasts and minutes to the meeting expected to show at least some of its policymakers voting for a rise in rates this month.

JUGGLING POSITIONS

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany saw improved demand at a sale of 3.265 billion euros of 5-year bonds compared to the paper's debut auction last month which drew less bids than the amount of debt offered.

Pictet Asset Management said earlier it cut its exposure to European government bonds to neutral from overweight, citing low yields following their rally in recent weeks while NN Investment Partners said it upgraded its euro zone bond positioning to neutral from a "small underweight".

"The drop in commodity prices and low wage pressures limit inflation expectations. Global monetary policy remains accommodative," NN Investment Partners said in a statement.

"The drop in commodity prices and low wage pressures limit inflation expectations. Global monetary policy remains accommodative," NN Investment Partners said in a statement.

"Despite the stabilisation in Greece and China, we did not see any upward pressure on bond yields, which makes us wonder whether there are other, less visible forces at work."