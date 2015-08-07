(Updates prices, adds fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Aug 7 Southern European sovereign bond yields rose on Friday in nervy trade before U.S. jobs data widely expected to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

Comments by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him not to support a rate hike in September drove yields on global government bonds higher on Wednesday.

Surprisingly soft German industrial output and exports data initially subdued euro zone bond yields in early Friday trade but that proved short-lived as the U.S. data drew near.

"The non-farm payrolls are what everybody is looking at today ... Yields are still a little bit higher than a few days ago so the market is preparing quite strongly for the Fed to become active soon," said DZ strategist Christian Lenk.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 1-3 basis points higher at 1.88 percent, 1.94 percent and 2.50 percent, respectively.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. labour market report due at 1230 GMT to show employers added 223,000 jobs last month, the same as in June. U.S. job growth has exceeded 200,000 in 14 of the last 16 months.

"A reading above 225,000 would point to 'further improvement in the labor market' - a condition indicated by the Fed to consider it appropriate to raise the fed funds rate - and should be supportive of expectations of a September 'lift-off'," UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani said in a note.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were a touch softer at 0.71 percent, close to the middle of this week's 0.64-0.76 percent trading range. Other core euro zone bond yields were flat on the day.

Earlier, in a setback for the German economy, industrial output fell by 1.4 percent in June, falling short of economists' mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Earlier, in a setback for the German economy, industrial output fell by 1.4 percent in June, falling short of economists' mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.0 percent on the month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. The net balance widened the trade surplus to a record 24.0 billion euros ($26.2 billion). Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting exports to fall by 0.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.5 percent on the month.