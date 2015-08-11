LONDON Aug 11 Spanish and Italian yields fell
on Tuesday as a bailout deal for Greece insulated lower-rated
euro zone bonds from a flight to safe havens triggered by
China's devaluation of its yuan currency.
Greece and its international lenders clinched a deal
expected to be worth about 86 billion euros and to save Athens
from default on a debt repayment of 3.2 billion due to the
European Central Bank on Aug. 20.
Greek 10-year yields fell half a point to
10.66 percent, while two-year yields dropped more
than three percentage points to just below 16 percent.
In a global flight towards top-rated assets, which pushed
yields on benchmark Bund yields and U.S.
Treasuries 4-5 basis points lower and weakened stock
markets in Europe and Asia, the Greek deal meant peripheral
bonds held strong.
The yuan devaluation raised concerns about the extent of the
economic slowdown in the world's second biggest economy and its
knock-on impact on other regions.
"The Chinese devaluation was taken as 'things are not going
that well in China' and this is a risk-off move," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING, adding that "with the
Greek deal secured and the ECB continuously buying bonds,
peripheral spreads would have been much tighter otherwise."
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields fell 4 basis points each to 1.94 percent and 1.80 percent
respectively and the difference between them and German yields
tightened slightly to 112-128 bps.
Another factor driving yields lower in the euro zone was the
expectation that a slowing Chinese economy may dampen inflation
prospects in the euro zone, pushing the European Central Bank to
provide more stimulus.
The ECB's preferred measure of the market's long term
inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven
forward traded around its lowest in two months
just above 1.7 percent.
The yuan move, aimed at boosting the economy, in fact
exacerbated concerns about it.
"It's a reflection of how concerned Chinese authorities are
about the economy, which is slowing faster than expected," said
Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)