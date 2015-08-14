(Retops and writes through)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Aug 14 Euro zone bond yields mostly rose
on Friday after strong U.S. industrial and producer price data
that may prompt the Federal Reserve to start hiking interest
rates as soon as September.
U.S. producer prices rose for a third straight month in
July, suggesting the drag on inflation from weaker oil prices
was easing, while industrial output advanced at its quickest
pace in eight months.
Peripheral euro zone bond yields had fallen earlier after
Greece voted in favour of a new bailout deal and weak euro zone
growth data was seen keeping pressure on the European Central
Bank to inject more stimulus into the economy. They reversed
course along with yields on top-rated peers and mirrored moves
in Treasuries after the U.S. data.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were up 2.5 basis points at 0.66 percent
as were yields on Italian and Portuguese bonds.
"All U.S. data seems to be coming in a little bit on the hot
side. We did see a sell-off particularly at the front end of the
Treasury market and Bunds couldn't resist it ... It's also
probably just a bit of position squaring (ahead of the
week-end)," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
While signs the world's biggest economy may be close to
raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade
could put some upward pressure on long-dated euro zone bonds,
many market participants expect the moves to be tempered by the
ECB's ongoing quantitative easing programme. The Fed is also
expected to raise rates only gradually.
"There's the fear that if the Fed hikes rates ... what's
that going to do to other government bond yields. That's where
the ECB has made it very clear that they are going to continue
with their bond buying programme and possibly expand it," said
Brian Jacobsen, a chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo
Asset Management.
"I don't think they'll have to (expand it) but if there's
that hope that they would, that will likely keep the yields
low."
Earlier, market focus had been on the prospect of the ECB
needing to supercharge its bond-buying programme after a week of
underwhelming economic data and eroding inflation expectations.
Data on Friday showed economic growth in the euro zone
slowed in the second quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost
momentum. Growth in the 19-country currency bloc slowed to 0.3
percent, missing expectations for a 0.4 percent quarterly
expansion that would have matched the first quarter.
GREEK HOPES
Spanish bonds underperformed the euro zone bond market with
yields rising 6 bps to 2.022 after Spain confirmed it would go
ahead with scheduled bond sales next week in a holiday-thinned
market. Neighbouring Italy cancelled its mid-August conventional
bond auction and its sale of inflation-linked paper at the end
of August due to reduced funding needs and large cash
availability.
Greek bond yields bucked the rising trend as euro zone
finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Friday were expected to
give their final blessing to Greece's third aid package of up to
85.5 billion euros ($95 billion).
"There might be some more fiddling around the edges now, but
I don't think the deal is going to get blocked," RBS strategist
Michael Michaelides said.
Investors appeared unperturbed by suggestions Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras will seek a confidence vote after Aug. 20, which
could pave the way for early elections.
Greek 10-year yields fell 53 bps to a five-month low of 9.61
percent.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie; editing by John
Stonestreet)