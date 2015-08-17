LONDON Aug 17 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bond yields fell on Monday, with lower-rated euro zone assets
buoyed by a third bailout deal for Greece and a relatively
stable Chinese yuan.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Greece up to 86
billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their
tough conditions despite a revolt by some members of the party
of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Investors are assuming no problems with the next stage of
the process in which German and other parliaments have to vote
on the deal, and expect 13 billion euros to be disbursed to
Athens by Thursday to cover a debt payment to the European
Central Bank.
In China, where worries of an economic slowdown have weighed
on riskier assets, stock markets were volatile but the yuan was
relatively stable. The People's Bank of China on Monday
, set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3969, a touch firmer
than the previous session's fix of 6.3975.
Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, keeping inflation
expectations subdued and adding downward pressure on yields.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis
points to 1.97 percent. Italian and Portuguese
yields were down by a similar amount at 1.77
percent and 2.38 percent, respectively.
"The eurogroup agreement ... for Greece has helped sentiment
and risk markets have stabilised somewhat," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
German 10-year Bund yields were a touch higher
at 0.66 percent.
Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister expected them to
climb towards 0.75 percent, given the relative stabilisation in
Chinese markets and the Greek bailout being on track.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)