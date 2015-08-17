LONDON Aug 17 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday, with lower-rated euro zone assets buoyed by a third bailout deal for Greece and a relatively stable Chinese yuan.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their tough conditions despite a revolt by some members of the party of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Investors are assuming no problems with the next stage of the process in which German and other parliaments have to vote on the deal, and expect 13 billion euros to be disbursed to Athens by Thursday to cover a debt payment to the European Central Bank.

In China, where worries of an economic slowdown have weighed on riskier assets, stock markets were volatile but the yuan was relatively stable. The People's Bank of China on Monday , set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3969, a touch firmer than the previous session's fix of 6.3975.

Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, keeping inflation expectations subdued and adding downward pressure on yields.

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 5 basis points to 1.97 percent. Italian and Portuguese yields were down by a similar amount at 1.77 percent and 2.38 percent, respectively.

"The eurogroup agreement ... for Greece has helped sentiment and risk markets have stabilised somewhat," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

German 10-year Bund yields were a touch higher at 0.66 percent.

Commerzbank rate strategist Michael Leister expected them to climb towards 0.75 percent, given the relative stabilisation in Chinese markets and the Greek bailout being on track. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)