(Updates prices, adds quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON Aug 18 German bond yields climbed back up after an initial dip on Tuesday as a surprise uptick in British consumer prices eased concerns over further drops in inflation triggered by falling commodity markets worldwide.

Oil prices sank near six-year lows after stock markets tumbled in China, the world's largest energy consumer, adding to worries about global fuel demand at a time of heavy oversupply.

Speculators have taken huge bets on further falls in the oil price.

Bond investors were relieved, however, that consumer prices in Britain ticked up 0.1 percent in July year-on-year after slipping back to zero in June. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected inflation to stay at zero, while some had even been calling for a drop back to the -0.1 percent level hit in April.

Britain's 10-year bond yields edged up after the data, erasing an earlier fall, while German yields - the euro zone benchmark - followed slowly behind.

Weakening inflation expectations have ratcheted up expectations of further central bank stimulus in the euro zone, while they could also scupper plans for Britain and the United States to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Many investors are now waiting for U.S. inflation data for July due on Wednesday, along with minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting that could point towards a near-term interest rate hike.

The outlook for inflation in the euro zone is equally dire. One-year inflation swaps fell to 0.06 percent on Tuesday, levels last seen before the ECB began its landmark bond-buying programme in March.

But some strategists say that the fall in commodity prices could start work its way out of inflation numbers for the remainder of the year, exerting an upward pressure on yields.

"While the persistent fall in crude oil prices has recently led to a renewed fall in inflationary expectations, the deflationary effect of low energy prices is likely to weaken over the remainder of the year," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Concerns around the stability of the Greek government also capped any rise in top-rated German yields even though Athens is very close to clinching an 86 billion euro bailout deal.

The Greek government appears likely to call a confidence vote following a rebellion among lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party over the country's new bailout deal, a move that could lead to fresh elections.

"At the moment we haven't seen polls that split out the left platform from the rest of Syriza, so it's very hard to gauge the risks here," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

German yields were flat at 0.63 percent at 11.55GMT , outperforming peripheral equivalents.

Portuguese 10-year yields - the second lowest rated in the bloc behind Greece - rose 5 bps to 2.44 percent, while Italy and Spain's were up 2 bps at 1.77 and 1.95 percent, respectively.

Greek yields were flat at 9.15 percent, pausing after a sharp rally seen over the last week.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble - one of the toughest negotiators in heated talks with Athens last month - has given a strong backing to the new deal.

Germany's lower parliamentary house is due to vote on the aid package on Wednesday, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has tried to reassure sceptical lawmakers that the IMF would take part in the deal -- something Schaeuble called "indispensable".

IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who has been pressing euro zone countries to provide Athens with "significant" debt relief, has said the IMF will wait until October to decide whether to participate. (Editing by Clelia Oziel)