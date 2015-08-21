LONDON Aug 21 German Bund yields fell on Friday as expected snap elections in Greece increased demand for safe-haven assets and a survey showing Chinese factories contracted at their fastest pace since 2009 dampened the global growth and inflation outlook.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday, hoping to strengthen his hold on power in early elections pencilled in for September after seven months in office in which he fought creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave in.

The news increased uncertainty for investors after a brief period of relief that Athens avoided default and signed a third bailout to stay in the euro zone.

Also supporting Bunds, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing index showed activity in China's factory sector shrank rapidly in August.

The data stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, which is likely to have a significant impact on other regions as well. In Europe, French private-sector activity weakened for the second month in a row in August, according to a survey of corporate purchasing managers.

"Investors are focusing on the bad news - the uncertainty in Greece, the evolution of Chinese markets," said Christian Lenk, strategist at DZ Bank.

"Some investors were a little bit taken by surprise as they were hoping for things to calm down after the (bailout) agreement."

German 10-year Bund yields fell 2 basis points to 0.56 percent, a three-week low.

Yields on the lower-rated euro zone bonds in Spain, Italy and Portugal were 1 basis point higher, with the Greece factor mitigated by some expectations that a weakening inflation outlook could prompt more stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Spanish 10-year yields were at 2.01 percent, Italy's at 1.84 percent and Portugal's at 2.61 percent.

The one-year euro inflation swap was last quoted at zero, having turned negative on Thursday. This suggests financial markets see no prospect for inflation in the euro zone in the coming year. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)